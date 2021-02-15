Ferns are unsung heroes of the shade garden.
Most have fine-textured, upright foliage so familiar that fern-like is a term used to describe the leaves of other plants. But when considered as a group, they really offer a nice assortment of forms and colors that complement other shade-loving plants.
Moist, fertile woodland soil and part sun to shade are ideal fern habitat. But most will handle dry soil if they are not also exposed to midday sun, and will grow in hot sun if the soil is consistently moist. Many of the types discussed below are native to Michigan, and all are deer resistant.
Ostrich fern (Matteuccia struthiopteris) is the largest of the garden ferns for our climate, and perhaps the most adaptable to a wide range of growing conditions. In rich, moist soil, vase-shaped groups of fronds can stand six feet tall and spread to form impressive stands. In drier conditions, plants may reach only two to three feet tall, and spread much less.
Other hardy ferns are less vigorous and may be more balanced companions to other shade perennials.
Sensitive fern, Onoclea sensibilis, has relatively coarse foliage, lobed more than lacy, and grows three to four feet tall. It does well in heavy, wet clay and full shade. Royal fern, Osmunda regalis, has rounded leaflets on upright, branched fronds and fertile fronds that are brown, plume-like and create a flower effect. Plants can reach up to four feet in ideal conditions, but must have very moist soil to reach these proportions. Typical garden height is 2 to 3 feet.
Cinnamon and interrupted ferns are also share the genus Osmunda, and reach a similar garden height. Cinnamon ferns are named for their deep reddish-brown fertile fronds that stand up like cinnamon sticks from the center of each lush, upright crown. Interrupted fern earned its name for fertile fronds that have a gap with dense brown spore structures in the center of an otherwise typical frond.
Woodfern is a common name for a broad class of ferns in the genus Dryopteris. Like the ostrich fern, these resilient plants have long, unbranched fronds that form vase-shaped crowns.
Male fern, D. filix-mas grows to 48 inches, and marginal wood fern D. marginalis is just 18 inches tall. Most popular is the autumn fern, Dryopteris erythrosora, with beautiful coppery new growth that makes a nice contrast to the older green fronds, and height is just 18- to 24 inches tall.
Maidenhair fern, Adiantum pedatum, creates a striking effect in the garden, with its nearly invisible slender black stems topped with delicate leaflets held in a horizontal half-circle. Plants form a dense clump 12 to 24 inches tall.
The genus Athyrium brings us both the lady fern A. filix-femina and the Japanese painted fern.
Lady ferns have a similar form and constitution to the woodfern, reach 12 to 24 inches, and provide a bit more delicate texture. Lady in Red is a stunner, with ruby red stems that contrast beautifully with the bright green leaves. Several crested forms are also available, where the leaflets on the fronds are split once or several times, creating a lacy or fluffed effect. Tatting fern, Frizelliae, has unique nearly round leaflets that line the stems like alternating beads.
Japanese painted ferns are perhaps the most colorful, with ruby to mahogany stems and silver-brushed leaflets. There are many varieties available, with varying degrees of the deep colors in relation to the silver.
Pair ferns with shade-loving perennials with bold foliage, such as hostas and brunnera. Purple-leaved coral bells and red-flowered begonias or impatiens draw out the wine-stemmed color of maidenhair, painted and lady fern varieties.
Hardy ferns may not be the prima donnas of the shade garden, but they make a fantastic supporting cast.
