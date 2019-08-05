Obedience

Advanced Graduate Novice A

First place: Maria Gross

Graduate Novice B

First place: Cecilia Gross

Beginning Novice A

First place: Jordyn Pangborn

Beginning Novice B

First place: Michael Butcher

Second place: Brittney Butcher

Third place: Alizabeth Ariss

Fourth place: Michael Butcher

Fifth place: Alizabeth Ariss

Beginning Novice B

First place: Logan Herrick

Second place: Clara Gross

Third place: Haylie Livingston

Fourth place: Alex Elford

Novice A

First place: Haylie Livingston

Novice B

First place: Elizabeth Vreibel

Second place: Kylie O’Brien

Third place: Veronica Gross

Fourth place: Clara Gross

Fifth place: Myra Johnson

Sixth place: Lillian Evans

Seventh place: Emily Suggs

PreNovice A

First place: Marina Perdue

Second place: Shianna Underwood

Third place: Joseph Edington

Fourth place: Allen Cole

Fifth place: Tanner Pylman

Sixth Place: Lorelai Millar

PreNovice B

First place: Cecilia Gross

Second place: Myra Johnson

Third place: Cheyanne Mellen

Fourth place: Caleb Marshall

Fifth place: Sky-Lynn Woolworth

Sixth place: Malary Thorsby

Seventh place: Alex Elford

Eighth place: Mackenzie Taylor

Ninth place: Brittney Butcher

PreNovice B (2004-05)

First place: Malachi Sims

Second place: Kalea Berry

Third place: Jamie Elford

Fourth place: Victor Shubitowski

Fifth place: Devan Leader

PreNovice B (2006-07)

First place: Melissa Flores

Second place: Melissa Flores

Third place: Jordyn Pangborn

Fourth place: Kyler Leader

Fifth place: Dakota Mellen

Sixth place: Allyson LaMay

Seventh place: Landon Perdue

Eighth place: Nicholas McCurdy

Ninth place: Asia Blankinship

PreNovice B (2008-10)

First place: Brynn Pangborn

Second place: Arthur Cole

Third place: Leona Gross

Fourth place: Brynn Pangborn

Fifth place: Allie Beard

Sixth place: William Shubitowski

Seventh place: Sage Cole

Showmanship

Champion Showmanship (1998-2003)

First place: Cecilia Gross

Second place: Clara Gross

Third place: Maria Gross

Fourth place: Brittney Butcher

Fifth place: Elizabeth Vreibel

Champion Showmanship (2003-07)

First place: Cheyanne Mellen

Second place: Myra Johnson

Third place: Lillian Evans

Fourth place: Haylie Livingston

Fifth place: Veronica Gross

Sixth place: Jordyn Pangborn

Seventh place: Logan Herrick

Novice Showmanship (2003-05)

First place: Victor Shubitowski

Second place: Mackenzie Taylor

Third place: Devan Leader

Fourth place: Malachi Sims

Novice Showmanship (2006-08)

First place: Leona Gross

Second place: Brynn Pangborn

Third place: Sage Cole

Fourth place: Allen Cole

Novice Showmanship (2009-10)

First place: Marina Perdue

Second place: Lorelai Millar

Third place: Shianna Underwood

Fourth place: Joseph Edington

Fifth place: Arthur Cole

Open Showmanship (2001-05)

First place: Michael Butcher

Second place: Gina O’Brien

Third place: Alex Elford

Fourth place: Kalea Berry

Fifth place: Kyler Leader

Open Showmanship (2006-07)

First place: Melissa Flores

Second place: Landon Perdue

Third place: Dakota Mellen

Fourth place: Allyson LaMay

Fifth place: Asia Blankinship

High In Trial

First place: Melissa Flores

