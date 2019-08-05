Obedience
Advanced Graduate Novice A
First place: Maria Gross
Graduate Novice B
First place: Cecilia Gross
Beginning Novice A
First place: Jordyn Pangborn
Beginning Novice B
First place: Michael Butcher
Second place: Brittney Butcher
Third place: Alizabeth Ariss
Fourth place: Michael Butcher
Fifth place: Alizabeth Ariss
Beginning Novice B
First place: Logan Herrick
Second place: Clara Gross
Third place: Haylie Livingston
Fourth place: Alex Elford
Novice A
First place: Haylie Livingston
Novice B
First place: Elizabeth Vreibel
Second place: Kylie O’Brien
Third place: Veronica Gross
Fourth place: Clara Gross
Fifth place: Myra Johnson
Sixth place: Lillian Evans
Seventh place: Emily Suggs
PreNovice A
First place: Marina Perdue
Second place: Shianna Underwood
Third place: Joseph Edington
Fourth place: Allen Cole
Fifth place: Tanner Pylman
Sixth Place: Lorelai Millar
PreNovice B
First place: Cecilia Gross
Second place: Myra Johnson
Third place: Cheyanne Mellen
Fourth place: Caleb Marshall
Fifth place: Sky-Lynn Woolworth
Sixth place: Malary Thorsby
Seventh place: Alex Elford
Eighth place: Mackenzie Taylor
Ninth place: Brittney Butcher
PreNovice B (2004-05)
First place: Malachi Sims
Second place: Kalea Berry
Third place: Jamie Elford
Fourth place: Victor Shubitowski
Fifth place: Devan Leader
PreNovice B (2006-07)
First place: Melissa Flores
Second place: Melissa Flores
Third place: Jordyn Pangborn
Fourth place: Kyler Leader
Fifth place: Dakota Mellen
Sixth place: Allyson LaMay
Seventh place: Landon Perdue
Eighth place: Nicholas McCurdy
Ninth place: Asia Blankinship
PreNovice B (2008-10)
First place: Brynn Pangborn
Second place: Arthur Cole
Third place: Leona Gross
Fourth place: Brynn Pangborn
Fifth place: Allie Beard
Sixth place: William Shubitowski
Seventh place: Sage Cole
Showmanship
Champion Showmanship (1998-2003)
First place: Cecilia Gross
Second place: Clara Gross
Third place: Maria Gross
Fourth place: Brittney Butcher
Fifth place: Elizabeth Vreibel
Champion Showmanship (2003-07)
First place: Cheyanne Mellen
Second place: Myra Johnson
Third place: Lillian Evans
Fourth place: Haylie Livingston
Fifth place: Veronica Gross
Sixth place: Jordyn Pangborn
Seventh place: Logan Herrick
Novice Showmanship (2003-05)
First place: Victor Shubitowski
Second place: Mackenzie Taylor
Third place: Devan Leader
Fourth place: Malachi Sims
Novice Showmanship (2006-08)
First place: Leona Gross
Second place: Brynn Pangborn
Third place: Sage Cole
Fourth place: Allen Cole
Novice Showmanship (2009-10)
First place: Marina Perdue
Second place: Lorelai Millar
Third place: Shianna Underwood
Fourth place: Joseph Edington
Fifth place: Arthur Cole
Open Showmanship (2001-05)
First place: Michael Butcher
Second place: Gina O’Brien
Third place: Alex Elford
Fourth place: Kalea Berry
Fifth place: Kyler Leader
Open Showmanship (2006-07)
First place: Melissa Flores
Second place: Landon Perdue
Third place: Dakota Mellen
Fourth place: Allyson LaMay
Fifth place: Asia Blankinship
High In Trial
First place: Melissa Flores
