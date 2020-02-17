It’s time to start planning our spring gardens. And, once again, it’s worth reviewing the latest All-America Selections winners to find new plant introductions worthy of including.
The AAS program has been in place for more than 85 years, with the first awards announced in 1933. Plant breeders submit seed or cuttings of their newest vegetable and flower varieties for a rigorous trialing and evaluation process, designed to determine the best, truly improved varieties for home gardens across the United States.
Those that consistently exhibit superior qualities in trial gardens across North America are announced by AAS as national winners and introduced to growers and gardeners through the media.
Plants that do well in some, but not all, trials may be given a regional award so that gardeners in those areas can benefit from the results of the testing.
This year also marks the first winners of a new award for perennial plants that evaluates winter hardiness and performance over a three-year period.
Two perennial plants received the new award for 2020.
Sombrero Baja Burgundy is an improved hybrid of Echinacea, or coneflower, that provides 3-inch, vibrant, violet-red blooms from late spring to fall. Plants are naturally bushy and branching, consistently producing more flowers for an exceptional garden display. Typical of the best coneflowers, it is also resistant to deer browsing, a long-lasting as cut flower, and reliably winter hardy to minus-30 degrees USDA Zone 4.
The plants prefer full sun, are adaptable to a wide range of soils, and thrive in average to dry conditions as well as heat, rain, wind and frost. They grow to 18 to 20 inches tall and wide.
American Gold Rush is an exceptional variety of Rudbeckia, or black-eyed Susan. A true perennial Rudbeckia, long-lived and hardy to Zone 4, it is comparable to garden classic and 1999 Perennial Plant of the Year Goldsturm — except it has shown excellent resistance to the black leaf spot that has plagued Goldsturm in recent years.
American Gold Rush is a refined selection with slender leaves, 2-inch flowers, and an upright, mounded form reaching 22 to 24 inches tall with similar spread.
Plants bloom from midsummer to frost, flowers attract all sorts of pollinators and are excellent cut for bouquets. Prefers full sun and average to dry soils, and can tolerate heat and periods of drought.
Coleus Beale Street is the first ever coleus to be selected as an AAS winner.
Foliage is a deep, rich red that stays vibrant throughout the season, and plants grow equally well in full sun, partial sun or shaded gardens. Plants are bushy and full, reaching up to 24 to 36 inches tall.
Coleus is grown as a foliage plant, and most gardeners pinch off their purple flowers as buds appear. Beale Street produces few flowers, and any that do form appear late in the season, keeping the work to remove them at a minimum. Coleus is also a frost tender plant grown as an annual, but can be grown indoors over the winter. Because of Beale Street’s size, it may be more practical to take a few cuttings in late summer to root in smaller pots, and grow as a houseplant until the weather warms in spring.
Because these plants are grown from cuttings, you won’t be able find seed for sale. Look for plants in garden centers this spring.
The other flower winners for 2020 are regional, rather than national winners. Unfortunately, none of them were top performers in our Great Lakes region.
You may see Nasturtium Tip Top Rose, Zinnia Holi Pink and Delphinium Dewey Blue when plant shopping, but know that they do not carry the AAS endorsement for our gardens.
Next week we’ll review the 2020 vegetable winners.
