Finding worthy bellflowers for your garden

The cool, pastel shades of the bellflower’s blue, pink or white blossoms are a welcome counterpoint to summer’s heat.
Bellflowers, or Campanula species, are a diverse group of perennials that highlight the half-shaded areas of the landscape. Flowers are always bell-shaped, though appearing as five-pointed stars on types with blossoms that face outward or upward, rather than the more typical nodding form that inspired the common name. They are coldhardy, tolerant of a wide range of soils and deer resistant.
Campanula has many garden-worthy species and varieties, ranging from tidy, well-behaved types to rampant spreaders. The key to success is to understand which you are getting, and how to use their strengths to your best advantage.
The thugs are best used as ground cover, allowed to run freely in areas that are difficult to mow, or grown as a companion to mixed shrub plantings that will be enhanced, but not taken over. Typically, they spread with fine threadlike roots, making it hard to correct a mistake. I once spent an entire afternoon digging up a planting to move to a better spot, only to have the original re-sprout and transplants thrive. Yikes.
Clustered bellflower, Campanula glomerata, makes a striking early-summer display, with flowers held in dense, round clusters atop 18-inch stems. Blooms are deep purple-blue, white or lavender-pink. Foliage forms a low carpet, and looks best if all the flower stalks are removed after blooming. Look for newer varieties like Freya, which forms clumps instead of spreading, and flowers more heavily along the stalk.
Spotted bellflower, Campanula punctata and similar Korean bellflower Campanula takesimana, bloom heavily in early summer and continue sporadically through the season.
Individual tubular flowers in shades of pink or white, often with spots inside or out, hang downward from arching stems 18 to 24 inches tall. Spread is vigorous, like that of clustered bellflower. Elizabeth is a nice, clear pink, Cherry Bells a warm, rosy red, and Wedding Bells, not surprisingly, is a pristine white. Octopus has a unique flower form, with petals split into long slender curls instead of fused.
Hybrids between C. punctata and upright, blue-flowered species have produced some well-behaved varieties with punctata’s flower size and form but restrained spreading, rich purple-blue flowers, and flower stems that are more upright. Kent Belle reaches 18 to 28 inches, and Sarastro 18 to 24.
Carpathian harebells, C. carpatica, is one of the best non-spreading types for a garden’s edge. Plants form low, tidy, 10 to 12-inch mounds that are smothered in large, cup-shaped flowers in myriad shades of blue and white. Bloom is strong in early summer, and will repeat sporadically until fall, though plants look best if lightly sheared after that first flush.
The Clips series offer a wide range of colors.
Good bellflowers for rock gardens, along pathways and at garden’s edge are Serbian, C. poscharskyana, Dalmatian, C. portenschlagiana, and Adriatic, C. garganica. All are spring bloomers in vibrant purple-blue or pastel lavender, reach a petite 3-to 12-inch height and spread up to 2 feet across. Look for the profuse-blooming Waterfall Blue, and Dickson’s Gold, with bright yellow leaves that accent vibrant blue flowers.
Looking for something taller? Milky bellflower, C. lactiflora, has broad, open clusters of starry flowers in pink, white or blue for several weeks in summer. The species reaches 4 to 5 feet tall, and there are several more compact varieties.
Peach-leaf bellflower presents a tidy mound of strap-like leaves. In early summer, three-foot tall, nearly leafless stalks of large white or blue flowers make an impressive display.
This is just a small sampling of the many worthy bellflowers for the garden.
