Best of Show Winners
Creative Writing: Julie Dieck, Lennon
Woodworking and electrical science: Sara Long, Corunna
Needlework: Ellie Liebengood, Corunna
Educational project: Jordyn Pangborn, Morrice
Folk arts: Brice Honke, Byron
Photography: Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop
Fine arts: Julie Dieck, Lennon
Floriculture: Alana Thomas, Owosso
Horticulture: Tirzah Heuer
Fine Arts
Superior: Julie Dieck, Maria Schmidtfrantz, Aria Malik, Brynn Pangborn, Ava White
Pen and Ink
Blue Ribbons: Ellexia Suchyta, Izabella Drake
Collage
Blue Ribbons: Riley Sovis
Pencil
Blue Ribbons: Peyton Drake, Lilly Thomas, Addison Koc, Brynn Pangborn, Melissa Flores, Julie Dieck, Corey White
Watercolor
Blue Ribbons: Ava White, Aria Malik
Chalks/Pastel
Blue Ribbons: Maria Schmidtfranz
Oil/Acrylic
Blue Ribbons: Jessi Eilert, Ellexia Suchyta
Colored Pencil
Blue Ribbons: Lorelai Millar, Madison Deal
Crayons
Blue Ribbons: Brynn Pangborn, Kinley Long
Any Other
Blue Ribbons: Izabella Drake
Woodworking A
Apprentice 8-12
Blue Ribbons: Joseph Edington
Woodworking Handyman 13-14
Blue Ribbons: Sophia Nichols
Woodworking Craftsman 15-21
Blue Ribbons: Sara Long
Electrical Sciences
Beginning Welding 8-12
Blue Ribbons: Claude Sneed
Needlework
Superior: Ellie Liebengood, Olivia Hohman, Savannah McVay
Blue Ribbons: Ellie Liebengood, Taylor Jacobs, Sara Long, Saige Stone, Tirzah Heuer, Everett McVay, Onaleigh McVay
Educational Projects
Entomology - 3rd Year
Blue Ribbons: Brynn Pangborn
Entomology - group and individaul
Blue Ribbons: Ava White
Folk Art
Hand Molded Ceramics
Blue Ribbons: Izabelle Drake, Riley Sovis, Zoe Hohman
Painted/Decorated Clothing
Blue Ribbons: Clayton Schultz, Riley Sovis
Glazed Ceramics
Blue Ribbons: Riley Sovis, Zoe Hohman
Handmade Greeting Card
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Tirzah Heuer
Any Other Ceramics
Blue Ribbons: Izabella Drake, Peyton Drake
Handmade Greeting Cards - Set of 4
Sara Dammann, Tirzah Heuer, Aria Malik
Decorated Hat/Wreath
Blue Ribbons: Taylor Jacobs
Jewelry
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Casey Hulbert, Jordyn Pangborn, Aria Malik, Aubrey Fuchs
Any Other Arts or Crafts
Blue Ribbons: Casey Hulbert, Jacob Jafri, Emma Hawkins, Natallie Boone, Andon Prestonise, Paul Hendzel, Claude Sneed
Recycled
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann
Any Other Educational
Blue Ribbons: Jordyn Pangborn
Lego Project
Blue Ribbons: Maya Sovis, Claude Sneed, Brystol Solomon, Logan Wilson, Jillian Vogl, Peyton Drake, Keagan Spielman, Meredith Knieper, Clayton Schultz
Scrapbooking Page
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann
Horticulture
Novice, one variety of vegetable
Blue Ribbons: Tanner Plyman, Peyton Allred, Tyler Keeler, Liam Allred
Superior: Tanner Plyman, Tyler Keeler
Intermediate, three varieties of vegetables
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Gavin Heuer, Angel Rice, Makayla Jacobs, Colby Heuer
Superior: Gavin Heuer, Makayla Jacobs, Angel Rice
Advanced, 8-12 vegetables
Blue Ribbons: Olivia Hohman
Sunflower, decorative
Blue Ribbons: Gavin Heyer, Tirzah Heuer
Sunflower, feed seed
Blue Ribbons: Gavin Heuer
Best Vegetable Display
Grand Champion: Olivia Hohman
Floriculture
Novice, 8-11
Three annual flowers
Blue Ribbons: Lydia Keeler, Peyton Alldred, Keegan Spielman, Lina Sneed
Superior: Lina Sneed, Keagan Spielman
Intermediate, 12-14,
3 perennials/annuals
Blue Ribbons: Angel Rice, Makayla Jacobs, Tirzah Heuer
Superior: Tirzah Heuer
Advanced, 15-21, 3 perennials
and 3 annuals
Blue Ribbons: Marc Hendzel, Paul Hendzel
Superior: Marc Hendzel, Paul Hendzel
Gladioli
Blue Ribbons: Nathan Jacobs
Fresh Flower Arrangement, 8-14
Blue Ribbons: Keagan Spielman, Lina Sneed, Lydia Keeler
Superior: Lina Sneed, Lydia Keeler
Fresh Flower Arrangement, 15-21
Blue Ribbons: Alana Thomas
Superior: Alana Thomas
Cut Flower Arrangement, 8-14
Blue Ribbons: Angel Rice
Superior: Angel Rice
Roses
Blue Ribbons: Keagan Spielman, Makayla Jacobs
Novice, 8-11, one herb
Blue Ribbons: Tanner Pylman, Keagan Spielman
Superior: Keagan Spielman
Best Flower: Lina Sneed
Best Arrangement: Alana Thomas
Best Herb: Keagan Spielman
Creative Writing
Poetry
Blue Ribbons: Sara Damman, Zane Rumisek
Superior: Sara Damman
Short Story
Blue Ribbons: Sara Damman, Zane Rumisek, Sean Damman
Superior: Sara Damman
Long Story
Blue Ribbons: Julie Dieck
Superior: Julie Dieck
Culinary Arts
Gold Ribbon Award: Marc Hendzel
Bake Shop Award Winners
Novice, Decorated Cake: Claire Chamberlain
Intermediate, Decorated Cake: Beka Rumisek
Candy Class: Tirzah Heuer
Homemade Bread Class: Meredith Knieper
Novice Baked Goods
Superior: Ellie Liebengood
Blue Ribbons: Calhoun Place, Natellie Boone, Tirzah Heuer, Ellen Rivette, Chloe Honke, Evie Murphy, Aubrey DeMeritt, Emily Fuchs
Novice Cake Decorating
Superior: Beka Rumisek, Claire Chamberlain
Blue Ribbons: Calhoun Place, Natellie Boone, Tirzah Heuer, Aria Malik, Allyson Keeper, Lydia Keeler
Intermediate Baked Goods
Superior: Hazel Stone
Blue Ribbons: Meredith Knieper, Sara Dammann, Lucas Kuran, Sophia Nichols
Advanced Baked Goods
Superior: Garrett Cook
Blue Ribbons: Sara Long, Paul Hendzel, Bailey Cummings, Marc Hendzel, McKinzie Beem
Copy Kate Recipes
Superior: Marc Hendzel
Canned Fruits and Vegetables
Superior: Tirzah Heuer
Blue Ribbons: Zoe Hohman, Olivia Hohman
Canned James and Jellies
Superior: Zoe Hohman
Blue Ribbons: Olivia Hohman, Tirzah Heuer
Candy, Quarter pound
Superior: Tirzah Heuer
Blue Ribbons: Marc Hendzel, Beka Rumisek, Zane Rumisek
Holiday Specialty
Superior: Paul Hendzel
Blue Ribbons: Bailey Cummings
Casserole
Superior: Marc Hendzel
Blue Ribbons: Paul Hendzel
Bread Making
Superior: Meredith Knieper
Blue Ribbons: Weston Yoho, Lina Sneed
Gift Package
Superior: Meredith Knieper
Table Setting/Menu
Superior: Delaney Meyer
Blue Ribbons: Riley Sovis, Natellie Boone, Meredith Knieper
Photography
First Year
Blue Ribbons: Lina Sneed, Samantha Knoblauch, Logan Wilson
Third Year
Blue Ribbons: Allison Dix, Karsyn Dix
Animals and Birds
Blue Ribbons: Garrett Cook, Paige Nichols, Paul Hendzel, Kaylie Atkins, Eli Prestonise, Jillian Vogl, Sara Dammann, Brynn Pangborn, Lilly Thomas, Casey Hulbert, Tirzah Heuer, Isiah Pasik, Aubrey DeMeritt
Architectural and Industrial
Blue Ribbons: Jessi Eilert, Sara Dammann, Katherine Knieper, Lilly Thomas, Tirzah Heuer, Tanner Pylman, Casey Hulbert
Fireworks
Blue Ribbons: Zachary Wieler, Jillian Vogl
Nature
Superior: Jessi Eilert, Andrew Bushard
Blue Ribbons: Tirzah Heuer, Marc Hendzel, Kaylie Atkins, Jessi Eilert, Jillian Vogl, Paul Hendzel, Eli Prestonise, Samantha Snider, Kiara Nichols, Vance Otto, Zachary Wieler, Sophia Nichols, Garrett Cook, Cassidy Braid, Jordyn Pangborn, Andrew Bushard, Sara Damman, Cheyanne Mellen, Lilly Thomas, Brynn Pangborn, Katherine Knieper, Isiah Pasik, Emily Riley, Tanner Plyman, Clayton Schultz, Ellexia Suchyta, Casey Hulbert
Close Up
Superior: Tirzah Heuer, Jordyn Pangborn
Blue Ribbons: Samantha Snider, Katherine Knieper, Kaylie atkins, Tirzah Heuer, Marc Hendzel, Tanner Pylman, Clayton Schultz, Eli Prestonise, DSamantha Knoblauch, Isiah Pasik, Brynn Pangborn, Jordyn Pangborn
Human Interest
Blue Ribbons: Matthew Nichols, Paul Hendzel, Jordyn Pangborn, Brynn Pangborn
Pictorial
Superior: Isiah Pasik
Blue Ribbons: Jordyn Pangborn, Sara Damman, Audrey Turnwald, Katherine Knieper, Casey Hulbert, Isiah Pasik
Pictorial
Blue Ribbons: Marc Hendzel, Andrew Bushard
Sports
Blue Ribbons: Garrett Cook
