Best of Show Winners

Creative Writing: Julie Dieck, Lennon

Woodworking and electrical science: Sara Long, Corunna

Needlework: Ellie Liebengood, Corunna

Educational project: Jordyn Pangborn, Morrice

Folk arts: Brice Honke, Byron

Photography: Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop

Fine arts: Julie Dieck, Lennon

Floriculture: Alana Thomas, Owosso

Horticulture: Tirzah Heuer

Fine Arts

Superior: Julie Dieck, Maria Schmidtfrantz, Aria Malik, Brynn Pangborn, Ava White

Pen and Ink

Blue Ribbons: Ellexia Suchyta, Izabella Drake

Collage

Blue Ribbons: Riley Sovis

Pencil

Blue Ribbons: Peyton Drake, Lilly Thomas, Addison Koc, Brynn Pangborn, Melissa Flores, Julie Dieck, Corey White

Watercolor

Blue Ribbons: Ava White, Aria Malik

Chalks/Pastel

Blue Ribbons: Maria Schmidtfranz

Oil/Acrylic

Blue Ribbons: Jessi Eilert, Ellexia Suchyta

Colored Pencil

Blue Ribbons: Lorelai Millar, Madison Deal

Crayons

Blue Ribbons: Brynn Pangborn, Kinley Long

Any Other

Blue Ribbons: Izabella Drake

Woodworking A

Apprentice 8-12

Blue Ribbons: Joseph Edington

Woodworking Handyman 13-14

Blue Ribbons: Sophia Nichols

Woodworking Craftsman 15-21

Blue Ribbons: Sara Long

Electrical Sciences

Beginning Welding 8-12

Blue Ribbons: Claude Sneed

Needlework

Superior: Ellie Liebengood, Olivia Hohman, Savannah McVay

Blue Ribbons: Ellie Liebengood, Taylor Jacobs, Sara Long, Saige Stone, Tirzah Heuer, Everett McVay, Onaleigh McVay

Educational Projects

Entomology - 3rd Year

Blue Ribbons: Brynn Pangborn

Entomology - group and individaul

Blue Ribbons: Ava White

Folk Art

Hand Molded Ceramics

Blue Ribbons: Izabelle Drake, Riley Sovis, Zoe Hohman

Painted/Decorated Clothing

Blue Ribbons: Clayton Schultz, Riley Sovis

Glazed Ceramics

Blue Ribbons: Riley Sovis, Zoe Hohman

Handmade Greeting Card

Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Tirzah Heuer

Any Other Ceramics

Blue Ribbons: Izabella Drake, Peyton Drake

Handmade Greeting Cards - Set of 4

Sara Dammann, Tirzah Heuer, Aria Malik

Decorated Hat/Wreath

Blue Ribbons: Taylor Jacobs

Jewelry

Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Casey Hulbert, Jordyn Pangborn, Aria Malik, Aubrey Fuchs

Any Other Arts or Crafts

Blue Ribbons: Casey Hulbert, Jacob Jafri, Emma Hawkins, Natallie Boone, Andon Prestonise, Paul Hendzel, Claude Sneed

Recycled

Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann

Any Other Educational

Blue Ribbons: Jordyn Pangborn

Lego Project

Blue Ribbons: Maya Sovis, Claude Sneed, Brystol Solomon, Logan Wilson, Jillian Vogl, Peyton Drake, Keagan Spielman, Meredith Knieper, Clayton Schultz

Scrapbooking Page

Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann

Horticulture

Novice, one variety of vegetable

Blue Ribbons: Tanner Plyman, Peyton Allred, Tyler Keeler, Liam Allred

Superior: Tanner Plyman, Tyler Keeler

Intermediate, three varieties of vegetables

Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Gavin Heuer, Angel Rice, Makayla Jacobs, Colby Heuer

Superior: Gavin Heuer, Makayla Jacobs, Angel Rice

Advanced, 8-12 vegetables

Blue Ribbons: Olivia Hohman

Sunflower, decorative

Blue Ribbons: Gavin Heyer, Tirzah Heuer

Sunflower, feed seed

Blue Ribbons: Gavin Heuer

Best Vegetable Display

Grand Champion: Olivia Hohman

Floriculture

Novice, 8-11

Three annual flowers

Blue Ribbons: Lydia Keeler, Peyton Alldred, Keegan Spielman, Lina Sneed

Superior: Lina Sneed, Keagan Spielman

Intermediate, 12-14,

3 perennials/annuals

Blue Ribbons: Angel Rice, Makayla Jacobs, Tirzah Heuer

Superior: Tirzah Heuer

Advanced, 15-21, 3 perennials

and 3 annuals

Blue Ribbons: Marc Hendzel, Paul Hendzel

Superior: Marc Hendzel, Paul Hendzel

Gladioli

Blue Ribbons: Nathan Jacobs

Fresh Flower Arrangement, 8-14

Blue Ribbons: Keagan Spielman, Lina Sneed, Lydia Keeler

Superior: Lina Sneed, Lydia Keeler

Fresh Flower Arrangement, 15-21

Blue Ribbons: Alana Thomas

Superior: Alana Thomas

Cut Flower Arrangement, 8-14

Blue Ribbons: Angel Rice

Superior: Angel Rice

Roses

Blue Ribbons: Keagan Spielman, Makayla Jacobs

Novice, 8-11, one herb

Blue Ribbons: Tanner Pylman, Keagan Spielman

Superior: Keagan Spielman

Best Flower: Lina Sneed

Best Arrangement: Alana Thomas

Best Herb: Keagan Spielman

Creative Writing

Poetry

Blue Ribbons: Sara Damman, Zane Rumisek

Superior: Sara Damman

Short Story

Blue Ribbons: Sara Damman, Zane Rumisek, Sean Damman

Superior: Sara Damman

Long Story

Blue Ribbons: Julie Dieck

Superior: Julie Dieck

Culinary Arts

Gold Ribbon Award: Marc Hendzel

Bake Shop Award Winners

Novice, Decorated Cake: Claire Chamberlain

Intermediate, Decorated Cake: Beka Rumisek

Candy Class: Tirzah Heuer

Homemade Bread Class: Meredith Knieper

Novice Baked Goods

Superior: Ellie Liebengood

Blue Ribbons: Calhoun Place, Natellie Boone, Tirzah Heuer, Ellen Rivette, Chloe Honke, Evie Murphy, Aubrey DeMeritt, Emily Fuchs

Novice Cake Decorating

Superior: Beka Rumisek, Claire Chamberlain

Blue Ribbons: Calhoun Place, Natellie Boone, Tirzah Heuer, Aria Malik, Allyson Keeper, Lydia Keeler

Intermediate Baked Goods

Superior: Hazel Stone

Blue Ribbons: Meredith Knieper, Sara Dammann, Lucas Kuran, Sophia Nichols

Advanced Baked Goods

Superior: Garrett Cook

Blue Ribbons: Sara Long, Paul Hendzel, Bailey Cummings, Marc Hendzel, McKinzie Beem

Copy Kate Recipes

Superior: Marc Hendzel

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Superior: Tirzah Heuer

Blue Ribbons: Zoe Hohman, Olivia Hohman

Canned James and Jellies

Superior: Zoe Hohman

Blue Ribbons: Olivia Hohman, Tirzah Heuer

Candy, Quarter pound

Superior: Tirzah Heuer

Blue Ribbons: Marc Hendzel, Beka Rumisek, Zane Rumisek

Holiday Specialty

Superior: Paul Hendzel

Blue Ribbons: Bailey Cummings

Casserole

Superior: Marc Hendzel

Blue Ribbons: Paul Hendzel

Bread Making

Superior: Meredith Knieper

Blue Ribbons: Weston Yoho, Lina Sneed

Gift Package

Superior: Meredith Knieper

Table Setting/Menu

Superior: Delaney Meyer

Blue Ribbons: Riley Sovis, Natellie Boone, Meredith Knieper

Photography

First Year

Blue Ribbons: Lina Sneed, Samantha Knoblauch, Logan Wilson

Third Year

Blue Ribbons: Allison Dix, Karsyn Dix

Animals and Birds

Blue Ribbons: Garrett Cook, Paige Nichols, Paul Hendzel, Kaylie Atkins, Eli Prestonise, Jillian Vogl, Sara Dammann, Brynn Pangborn, Lilly Thomas, Casey Hulbert, Tirzah Heuer, Isiah Pasik, Aubrey DeMeritt

Architectural and Industrial

Blue Ribbons: Jessi Eilert, Sara Dammann, Katherine Knieper, Lilly Thomas, Tirzah Heuer, Tanner Pylman, Casey Hulbert

Fireworks

Blue Ribbons: Zachary Wieler, Jillian Vogl

Nature

Superior: Jessi Eilert, Andrew Bushard

Blue Ribbons: Tirzah Heuer, Marc Hendzel, Kaylie Atkins, Jessi Eilert, Jillian Vogl, Paul Hendzel, Eli Prestonise, Samantha Snider, Kiara Nichols, Vance Otto, Zachary Wieler, Sophia Nichols, Garrett Cook, Cassidy Braid, Jordyn Pangborn, Andrew Bushard, Sara Damman, Cheyanne Mellen, Lilly Thomas, Brynn Pangborn, Katherine Knieper, Isiah Pasik, Emily Riley, Tanner Plyman, Clayton Schultz, Ellexia Suchyta, Casey Hulbert

Close Up

Superior: Tirzah Heuer, Jordyn Pangborn

Blue Ribbons: Samantha Snider, Katherine Knieper, Kaylie atkins, Tirzah Heuer, Marc Hendzel, Tanner Pylman, Clayton Schultz, Eli Prestonise, DSamantha Knoblauch, Isiah Pasik, Brynn Pangborn, Jordyn Pangborn

Human Interest

Blue Ribbons: Matthew Nichols, Paul Hendzel, Jordyn Pangborn, Brynn Pangborn

Pictorial

Superior: Isiah Pasik

Blue Ribbons: Jordyn Pangborn, Sara Damman, Audrey Turnwald, Katherine Knieper, Casey Hulbert, Isiah Pasik

Pictorial

Blue Ribbons: Marc Hendzel, Andrew Bushard

Sports

Blue Ribbons: Garrett Cook

