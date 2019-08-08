Youth Dairy
Showmanship
Senior
1. Charleigh Birchmeier
2. Ryleigh Arndt
3. Emma Holek
4. Grace Holek
5. Autumn Ash
Intermediate
1. Samantha Birchmeier
2. Brady Birchmeier
3. Marlaina Ash
4. Carter Arndt
5. Allison Mrakava
Junior
1. Trevor Ritter
2. Bryce Ritter
3. Kennedy Birchmeier
4. Alexis Birchmeier
5. Emma Glass
Novice
1. Anthony Linder Jr.
2. Chloe Honke
3. Tyler Ash
4. Carter Birchmeier
5. Brice Honke
First-year project 11 years and older
1. Sophia Nichols
2. Jake Vannewkirk
3. Abigail Glass
4. Rheanna Zsigo
Dairy Beef Market Animals
Best dairy market animal from own herd
Champion: Bryce Ritter
Reserve Champion: Evan Ritter
Champion dairy lightweight
1. Lindsey Washburn
Reserve division champion dairy lightweight
1. Tyler Ash
Champion dairy middleweight
1. Abby Angst
Reserve division champion dairy middleweight
1.Evan Ritter
Champion dairy heavyweight
1. Bryce Ritter
Reserve division champion dairy heavyweight
1. Brady Birchmeier
Grand champion dairy market
1. Bryce Ritter
Reserve champion dairy market
1. Abby Angst
