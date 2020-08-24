Most of the ornamental flowering onions are fall-planted bulbs that bloom in the spring. There are a few, however, which are just now hitting their stride — beautiful plants that are well worth considering for your garden.
The first might already be in your herb garden.
Garlic chives, allium tuberosum — not to be confused with regular onion chives—form grassy twelve-inch tufts of flat, gray-green foliage that emerges early in spring and stays fresh and clean through frost. Harvest leaves anytime, and use as you would regular chives to add a mild sweet garlic flavor to vegetable dishes, soups, salads and, of course, sour cream for baked potatoes. Flavor is delicate and best used fresh rather than cooked. Plants are actually clumps of small bulbs, which may be separated and used like mild green onions. In August, pointed buds on 18” stalks open to reveal two-inch diameter clusters of pristine white flowers with green centers. The edible blooms have a garlic flavor, a light, floral scent and make a pretty garnish.
In the ornamental garden, garlic chives make a tidy finish to garden’s edge and along walkways. When flowers fade, petals drop cleanly rather than leave a brown mess like many white-flowered plants. However, it will be important to cut the green seed-heads before they ripen into shiny black seed and scatter, otherwise you’ll be inundated with a carpet of seedlings.
Allium senecens glaucum, sometimes called German garlic, is another good choice for the garden’s edge. The leaves are quite attractive, short, flat blue-gray blades that grow in gentle twists that give their low six-inch mounded form a unique character. In late summer, one-inch wide clusters of lavender blue flowers rise just above the foliage and last for many weeks. Unlike the early-season onions, the leaves do not decline after bloom—and glaucum is semi-evergreen, so it’s easy to spot the plants in spring after the snowmelt, though the old foliage is quickly replaced by a fresh batch. Plants multiply slowly to form wide clumps, often helped by some modest re-seeding. Fortunately, seedlings show the distinct leaves early on, and are easily identified and moved, if necessary, to a good location.
Medusa is a larger hybrid with the same twisting leaves that reaches 20 to 24 inches in flower.
A new hybrid variety called Millenium rounds out the selection. It has deep green, sturdy foliage 6 to 12 inches tall. In mid to late summer, an abundance of two-inch clusters of bright magenta-purple flowers appear on tall, leafless stalks.
Millenium is a showy addition to a perennial garden or mixed planting, excellent at garden’s edge or massed as a small-scale ground cover. This sterile hybrid produces no seed, so you don’t have to worry about unwanted seedlings. Perennial plant of the year 2018.
All Summer Beauty blooms earlier and grows a bit taller at 12 to 18 inches. Flowers are more pink, and, like Millenium, will not reseed in the garden.
All the onion-family plants tend to be avoided by deer and rabbits. Plants prefer full sun, are drought tolerant and generally problem-free; they multiply fastest in light, sandy soil, but grow well in nearly any soil so long as it doesn’t stay sodden. They are unaffected by the juglones released by black walnut trees, so are a good choice to grow under or near them.
Their pretty flowers attract butterflies and fill the garden with the motion of many pollinating insects. It’s fascinating to watch the buzz of activity, and the insects are so busy feeding on the abundant nectar that there is little chance that they will bother anyone visiting or tending the garden.
Summer-blooming onions are easy-care workhorses for the landscape or garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.