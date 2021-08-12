Open Beef Breed Champions
Commercial heifer
Jr. Heifer calf
First place: Isla Britten
Heifer Jr. yearling
First place: Kennedee Robinson
Grand champion: Isla Britten
Reserve champion: Kennedee Robinson
Chianina
Jr. Heifer calf
First place: Adyson Balsley
Grand champion: Adyson Balsley
Hereford
Jr. Heifer calf
First place: Corbie Green
Grand champion: Corbie Green
Shorthorn
Heifer Jr. yearling
First place: Ben Crevier
Grand champion: Ben Crevier
