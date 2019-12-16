Ag Society announces annual award winners

Fair manager Ric Crawford speaks during the 2019 Shiawassee County Agricultural Society’s annual meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Brad Minor

DURAND —The Shiawassee County Agricultural Society conducted its annual meeting and awards night Saturday.

In addition to volunteer of the year Daniel Scroggins, the SCAS announced numerous other winners and reviewed how the 2019 fair went.

“This year, I can say it’s been another great year at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds,” Ric Crawford, the fair manager said. “From weekend shows, to fair week, to storage in the barns …our fairgrounds remain very strong. We owe that to everybody in this room. I would like to thank everyone here at the 2019 annual meeting and for what you do for our fairgrounds.

Overall gate admission was up from $72,841 in 2018 to $110,203 in 2019.

Crawford said other counties envy Shiawassee, and its fair is viewed as one of the best in the state.

The different exhibit buildings have superintendents who are in charge of making sure operations run smoothly throughout the day.

The Ag Society gave out awards based on the number of years superintendents have been there.

The following awards were presented:

Rookie (1 year) awards

Christian Voorhies, antiques and crafts

Jill Henderson, rabbit and cavies/ youth rabbits and cavies

Samantha Whitehead, poultry/ youth poultry

Kathy Pabst, household textiles and apparels

Bonnie Gaiser, floriculture

Jeff Moiles, floriculture

Sarah Stickel, baked goods

Greg Luft, woodworking and electrical

Five-year awards:

Jessica Gaiser, floriculture

Jamee Garrison, youth folk art/educational

Darlene George, youth photography

Rhonda Krumanaker, youth fine arts/ youth creative writing

Theo Smith, youth fine arts/ youth creative writing

Levi Voorhies, exhibit building supervisor

10-year awards

Mike Britten, beef/ youth beef

Erica Zwolensky, canned goods

15-year awards

Dorine Luft, litter barrels and scarecrows

Steve Reed, dairy

Amanda Steiger, litter barrels and scarecrows

20-year awards

Dawn Hall, floriculture

Renea Slovak, rabbit and cavies/ youth rabbit and cavies

25-year award

Mark Dasen, youth goats

30-year award

Pauline Smith, youth floriculture and horticulture

35-year award

Ron Michalek, youth dairy

Additional Awards

The superintendents of the year were Cathy Baumgardner and Darlene Fitzgerald, who have been with the exhibit building for 31 and 44 years, respectively, and Jim Ritter and Matt Harvey, who have been with the livestock area for 21 and seven years, respectively.

The volunteer of the year was Daniel Scroggins, who in 2016 retired after 28 years with the U.S Army.

The service award was given to Skerbeck Family Carnival.

The Foundation Award was given to Gary Bulemore and family.

The member of the year for 2019 was Jason Szakal.

