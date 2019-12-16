Ag Society announces annual award winners

DURAND —The Shiawassee County Agricultural Society conducted its annual meeting and awards night Saturday.
In addition to volunteer of the year Daniel Scroggins, the SCAS announced numerous other winners and reviewed how the 2019 fair went.
“This year, I can say it’s been another great year at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds,” Ric Crawford, the fair manager said. “From weekend shows, to fair week, to storage in the barns …our fairgrounds remain very strong. We owe that to everybody in this room. I would like to thank everyone here at the 2019 annual meeting and for what you do for our fairgrounds.
Overall gate admission was up from $72,841 in 2018 to $110,203 in 2019.
Crawford said other counties envy Shiawassee, and its fair is viewed as one of the best in the state.
The different exhibit buildings have superintendents who are in charge of making sure operations run smoothly throughout the day.
The Ag Society gave out awards based on the number of years superintendents have been there.
The following awards were presented:
Rookie (1 year) awards
Christian Voorhies, antiques and crafts
Jill Henderson, rabbit and cavies/ youth rabbits and cavies
Samantha Whitehead, poultry/ youth poultry
Kathy Pabst, household textiles and apparels
Bonnie Gaiser, floriculture
Jeff Moiles, floriculture
Sarah Stickel, baked goods
Greg Luft, woodworking and electrical
Five-year awards:
Jessica Gaiser, floriculture
Jamee Garrison, youth folk art/educational
Darlene George, youth photography
Rhonda Krumanaker, youth fine arts/ youth creative writing
Theo Smith, youth fine arts/ youth creative writing
Levi Voorhies, exhibit building supervisor
10-year awards
Mike Britten, beef/ youth beef
Erica Zwolensky, canned goods
15-year awards
Dorine Luft, litter barrels and scarecrows
Steve Reed, dairy
Amanda Steiger, litter barrels and scarecrows
20-year awards
Dawn Hall, floriculture
Renea Slovak, rabbit and cavies/ youth rabbit and cavies
25-year award
Mark Dasen, youth goats
30-year award
Pauline Smith, youth floriculture and horticulture
35-year award
Ron Michalek, youth dairy
Additional Awards
The superintendents of the year were Cathy Baumgardner and Darlene Fitzgerald, who have been with the exhibit building for 31 and 44 years, respectively, and Jim Ritter and Matt Harvey, who have been with the livestock area for 21 and seven years, respectively.
The volunteer of the year was Daniel Scroggins, who in 2016 retired after 28 years with the U.S Army.
The service award was given to Skerbeck Family Carnival.
The Foundation Award was given to Gary Bulemore and family.
The member of the year for 2019 was Jason Szakal.
