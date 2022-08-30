Potpourri Herb Guild selects Woman of the Year

Jennifer Hessler was named the Potpourri Herb Club Guild’s Woman of the Year.

 Courtesy Photo

CORUNNA — A local women’s club known as the Potpourri Herb Guild named Jennifer Hessler as its 2022 Woman of the Year on Aug. 4.

“It’s kind of like a garden club, only we’re all about the herbs,” Corresponding Secretary Bev Nelson said. The Woman of the Year is chosen by an anonymous two or three-person panel that considers certain criteria, such as how long someone’s been a member, if and how long they’ve held office, how involved they are and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.