Potpourri Herb Guild selects Woman of the Year

CORUNNA — A local women’s club known as the Potpourri Herb Guild named Jennifer Hessler as its 2022 Woman of the Year on Aug. 4.
“It’s kind of like a garden club, only we’re all about the herbs,” Corresponding Secretary Bev Nelson said. The Woman of the Year is chosen by an anonymous two or three-person panel that considers certain criteria, such as how long someone’s been a member, if and how long they’ve held office, how involved they are and more.
Nelson added that the winner is always a surprise. During a pizza party, Nelson gave a speech that prefaced the name of the winner with details about her character and interests:
“She is a lady of good character with a smile for everyone. She is always quick to volunteer to help out, or just give advice — whichever is needed. She always has a friendly word and loves to share her delicious recipes with everyone. She is an avid gardener of all kinds of plants and flowers. One of her favorite things includes sitting on her porch enjoying the weather, her flowers and watching the birds (in) both summer and winter. She almost always has a new project started somewhere, about something.”
Nelson went on to list nine club programs Hessler has presented over the years, in addition to other identifying information before formally introducing her by name.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Hessler said. “It’s such a good club — the people there are all so giving and so nice and so considerate and so willing to help, so I really felt proud for them to think that of me.”
Hessler first became a member in 2006, and since then she has hosted several guild activities and meetings. She also became one of the club’s business secretaries in 2012.
Hessler said she did not realize the speech was about her until her husband, Tim, was mentioned, and how they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary which is coming up on December 17.
The PHG was founded in 1981 and is currently comprised of around 30 women who come together for various activities. According to a press release, the guild’s main objective is to “stimulate interest in the knowledge and use of herbs and to develop and maintain educational and cultural projects relating to herbs.”
PHG President Connie Miller said some of the activities they have done this year are attending the Lavender Festival together, doing a pottery class and having the pizza party where they announced the Woman of the Year. The club also invites speakers to present at meetings and they go on trips together. Next month they are painting tote bags, and later on, they will make potpourri for Christmas time.
Meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month between March and December at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Corunna at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Guild President Connie Miller at 989-721-9180. Annual dues are $15 per person.
