COLUMN: ‘Water’ you waiting for?

The presence of water in the garden enhances our enjoyment of the landscape. An elaborate water garden with a dramatic waterfall may be the first thing that comes to mind, but a simple fountain or homemade water feature adds many of the same qualities and can be more easily achieved.
Regardless of the scale of your feature, the sound of gently splashing water is relaxing, and has a cooling effect. It attracts wildlife, from birds to butterflies, and even larger animals for larger pools. Our pets consider our small water garden and bubbler their personal drinking fountains.
A full-scale water garden is a rewarding endeavor. It takes some work to set up properly, and requires planning and a little trial and error to get the desired results. Hardware needed includes a liner, either rigid plastic or flexible rubber, and a pump and filter to keep the water moving and clean. A good shovel and a level are helpful tools, and you’ll need sand to cushion the bottom and get a good fit for the liner. Flat stones or pavers are needed to hide the edge of the liner and create a more natural effect.
A reflecting pool without plants is nice in a formal garden, and you can add a few fish if you provide them with some shade.
If you want to grow water plants, it is best to situate the pool in full sun. For a balanced pond system, you’ll want to include plants from these categories:
n A deep water plant like a waterlily with floating leaves that shade the water and help control algae growth. These like still water, so situate them away from bubblers or waterfalls.
n Floating plants also shade the water’s surface and their roots filter impurities to clear the water.
n Marginal plants grow in or near shallow water at pond’s edge, or on plant shelves in a rigid liner.
n Submerged plants (fancy seaweed) serve to oxygenate the water.
Note that some popular water plants are tropical, and will need to be brought in for the winter or replaced each season.
If you want to grow water plants but don’t want a true pond, consider a tub garden. Heavy rigid liners are available for whiskey half-barrels, and are large enough to accommodate a petite variety of water lily, a marginal plant and a floater. You can add a pump with a bubbler if you like, but it is not necessary.
To add the sound and motion of water without having to grow special plants or spend much time and effort setting up, consider a simple water feature.
Simplest of all is a garden fountain, often sold complete with a pump. Fill the reservoir with water, plug in, and enjoy! These are available in freestanding and wall-mounted types.
Types with “disappearing” water sources are growing in popularity as there is no open water where debris can accumulate, and cleaning is minimal. Home-made versions can be a fun project. Bury a tub at soil level, cover with a grate, and set a decorative urn, bucket or other container on top. Place a submersible pump in the tub, and run tubing up through the grate into the bottom of the container and seal with waterproof silicone. The pump fills the container and it gently overflows, spilling back down to the tub. Hide the grate with stones. If you have good basic mechanical skills, you may enjoy designing your own.
Regardless of the size or scale, water adds a wonderful dimension to the garden. If you haven’t already discovered it, take the plunge!
