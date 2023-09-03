COLUMN: ‘Water’ you waiting for?

Courtesy Photo A frog peeks out from amongst lily pads.

The presence of water in the garden enhances our enjoyment of the landscape. An elaborate water garden with a dramatic waterfall may be the first thing that comes to mind, but a simple fountain or homemade water feature adds many of the same qualities and can be more easily achieved.

Regardless of the scale of your feature, the sound of gently splashing water is relaxing, and has a cooling effect. It attracts wildlife, from birds to butterflies, and even larger animals for larger pools. Our pets consider our small water garden and bubbler their personal drinking fountains.

