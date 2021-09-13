We still have more than a full week of summer ahead of us by the calendar. There is no sign of a nip in the air, but the weather is finally gearing down from summer’s heat and humidity.
Seasonal changes are always, of course, a gradual shift as they approach, arrive and fade into the next. Yet our indoor, climate-controlled lifestyles encourage us to expect a more mechanical, formalized schedule. Labor Day weekend starts out as summer and ends as fall. The Friday before Memorial Day is spring and the following Monday is summer. And we expect an immediate transformation in the weather.
Outdoor plants, on the other hand, are always tuned in to the seasonal changes.
During summer, perennials, shrubs and trees are in robust growth. Leaves soak up the sun’s energy, convert it to starches and use it to generate new leaves and stems to increase the bounty. Flowers, then seeds are produced to ensure the next generation.
As the days shorten, the plant shifts gears. Hormones and natural chemicals concentrate in branch ends to suppress above-ground growth, and starches and other precious resources are re-directed to storage in stems and roots. Gradual changes in the chemistry in the stems of woody plants cause leaves to drop and provide an anti-freeze quality to prepare them for the extremes of winter.
Late season pruning is often not recommended on woody plants, in the belief that it disrupts this process, causing new growth that will not survive the winter. But recent studies have shown that late pruning has no significant impact, other than reducing flowering of plants that set their buds in summer for an early spring bloom.
Frosts and freezes will damage and eventually kill the disposable above-ground portion of perennial plants. Some are very sensitive and will disappear with the first hard frost. Others, like mums, asters, grasses and stonecrops will sail through and continue to look good through Halloween or even Thanksgiving.
Roses and woody perennials such as butterfly bush (Buddleia), lavender (Lavandula) and Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) often don’t go fully dormant with the approaching winter. These plants seem to be protected by their old stems, and are best left standing for maximum winter survival.
Though the tops will die back, crowns and roots will remain dormant beneath the soil surface, ready, like the trees and shrubs, to hunker down and wait for spring.
Plants that are hardy in our area will not be tricked into a growth spurt in an Indian summer — a spell of warm days after a freeze. Nor will they awaken to the false spring of a January thaw. Their waking process is necessarily slow to respond to temperature.
Gradual increase in the length of the day plays a major role in most plants coming out of dormancy, along with rainfall and sunlight. Another factor is the accumulation of “degree days.”
This is a rather complicated formula for the scientists that use it, but for our purposes it’s simply a balanced measure of the season’s warming above winter’s low temperatures. Cold tolerant plants will start growing earlier, and the heat-lovers will wait for the degrees to build up.
Not surprisingly, different plants rely on a different combination of these factors, both in the fall and in the spring. This causes some challenges in garden design — some years the peonies and irises bloom together, others a week or two apart. But it also helps prevent widespread plant losses when we experience weather extremes.
Labor Day is behind us, the official start of autumn is a week from Wednesday, and the weather is beginning to shift. Enjoy the seasons and the changes they bring to the landscape.
