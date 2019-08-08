Agility
Beginning A
1 Marina Perdue
2 Sage Cole
3 Tanner Pylman
4 Loralei Millar
5 Joseph Edington
6 Shianna Underwood
Beginning B 2000-04
1 Sky-lynn Woolworth
2 Myra Johnson
3 Sky-lynn Woolworth
4 Mackenzie Taylor
5 Kalea Berry
Beginning B 2005-06
1 Kyler Leader grand Champion
2 Missy Flores
3 Jordyn Pangborn
4 Haylie Livingston
5 Allyson LaMay
6 Jamie Elford
7 Malachi Sims
8 Devan Leader
Beginning B 2007-10
1 Asia Blankenship reserve Champion
2 Brynn Pangborn
3 Brynn Pangborn
4 Leona Gross
5 Landon Perdue
6 Allie Beard
7 Nicholas McCurdy
Intermediate A
Grand Champion Haylie Livingston
Intermediate B 1998-2001
1 Gina O’Brien Reserve Champion
2 Michael Butcher
3 Maria Gross
4 Kylie O’Brien
Intermediate B 03-06
1 Jordyn Pangborn
2 MIssy Flores
3 Lillian Evans
Veteran Intermediate
1 Brittney Butcher
2 MIchael Butcher
Beginning Adults
1 Laura Pylman
2 Karen Stout
Advanced Adults
1 Helen Gaynor
Intermediate Adults
1 Mary Mallory
2 Jerry Fouts
Advanced B
Grand Champion Emily Suggs
Reserve Champion Cecilia Gross
