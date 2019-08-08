Agility

Beginning A

1 Marina Perdue

2 Sage Cole

3 Tanner Pylman

4 Loralei Millar

5 Joseph Edington

6 Shianna Underwood

Beginning B 2000-04

1 Sky-lynn Woolworth

2 Myra Johnson

3 Sky-lynn Woolworth

4 Mackenzie Taylor

5 Kalea Berry

Beginning B 2005-06

1 Kyler Leader grand Champion

2 Missy Flores

3 Jordyn Pangborn

4 Haylie Livingston

5 Allyson LaMay

6 Jamie Elford

7 Malachi Sims

8 Devan Leader

Beginning B 2007-10

1 Asia Blankenship reserve Champion

2 Brynn Pangborn

3 Brynn Pangborn

4 Leona Gross

5 Landon Perdue

6 Allie Beard

7 Nicholas McCurdy

Intermediate A

Grand Champion Haylie Livingston

Intermediate B 1998-2001

1 Gina O’Brien Reserve Champion

2 Michael Butcher

3 Maria Gross

4 Kylie O’Brien

Intermediate B 03-06

1 Jordyn Pangborn

2 MIssy Flores

3 Lillian Evans

Veteran Intermediate

1 Brittney Butcher

2 MIchael Butcher

Beginning Adults

1 Laura Pylman

2 Karen Stout

Advanced Adults

1 Helen Gaynor

Intermediate Adults

1 Mary Mallory

2 Jerry Fouts

Advanced B

Grand Champion Emily Suggs

Reserve Champion Cecilia Gross

