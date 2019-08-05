SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Shiawassee County Agricultural Society strives to bring the best county fair to the community and help provide youths with a place to show their talents, the organization says.
“Through the many fun competitions, exhibits, and education they have with the various livestock and non-livestock projects they are involved with throughout the year,” the group says on its website. “The SCAS works hard all year long to help find exciting and miraculous events to bring to the grounds to inspire and spark wonder in the youths in our community to the world we live in.”
People interested in joining the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society to help support the Shiawassee County Fair may do so. Membership is open to any resident of Shiawassee County, and/or a land owner in Shiawassee County who is older than 18 years of age. Membership includes voting privileges at the annual dinner meeting the first Sunday in December.
Individuals who are not residents or land owners in Shiawassee County but who live in the Youth Residency Area are eligible to become associate members, but will have no voting rights.
Membership dues are $6 per year for individuals and $10 for couples. Applications are available at the fair office.
