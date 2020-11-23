Try ornamental grasses to get you through the winter

Ornamental grasses are one of the few perennials that help carry the garden through the long, lean winter.
Summer-blooming grasses are winding down, but still contributing.
One of my favorites is Northern sea oats (Chasmanthium latifolium), with arching stems up to three feet tall, dangling with large, tan oats. You can cut them now for long-lasting dried indoor arrangements, or leave in the garden. They will last until early winter, but will scatter before spring and provide a crop of seedlings. Sea oats grows well in shade, displaying deep green, broad leaves, and also thrives in full sun, where blades become a lighter green and more slender.
Another is hardy fountain grass, pennisetum alopecuroides. I grow the dwarf variety Hameln, whose graceful, fine-textured mounds of foliage are turning from glowing golden yellow to tan as the silvered flower plumes begin to shatter and disappear. The standard form grows to four feet tall, and there are many excellent varieties in an assortment of sizes. Most petite is Little Bunny, topping out at 18 inches in flower. Burgundy Bunny has the same stature but has red-tipped summer foliage that blazes red instead of gold as the season ends.
Fall blooming grasses are just coming into their prime. Plants stay robust and fresh all season to ensure strong flowering, and sturdy stems hold up surprisingly well to winter winds, snow and ice.
Miscanthus, or maiden grass, is the most popular and diverse type for our area. Plants are either stiffly upright, like the slender-leaved Gracillimus, Morning Light, Yaku Jima and Adagio, or have broader leaves whose tips dip gently down to create an overall vase shape. I especially like the varieties with colorful summer foliage, giving even more impact to the early season garden before they begin their fall display. Variegatus has brilliant white foliage with slender green pinstripes. Porcupine and Zebra grass have wide, horizontal bands of gold on deep green blades.
Dozens, if not hundreds of varieties have been developed over the years, resulting in an assortment of colors and forms in a wide range of sizes, from dramatic ten foot specimens to petite foot-high edging plants.
Flower plumes unfold late in the season, with the earliest varieties appearing in late August and others racing a hard freeze. Reddish feather-dusters slowly puff out into tan, v-shaped plumes. They can be cut for dried indoor arrangements, but will also remain standing in the garden until spring, capturing frost and snow to a lovely effect.
True pampas grass, Cortaderia sellanoa, is not hardy for us, with the most cold-tolerant varieties tolerating temperatures down to 5 degrees F. That leaves us with ravenna grass, Erianthus ravennae (aka Saccharum ravennae). Bold, silver gray blades form a clump about three feet tall through the summer. In late August, stout, burgundy-tinted stems thrust skyward, reaching 10-15 feet tall before opening in a silvery plume that lasts all winter. Flowering is not as full or prolific as Cortaderia, but plants are truly impressive.
You may have wondered about the dense plantings of grass along the highway, usually in low, wet areas. Dramatic, towering plants are topped with full, dark plumes that turn silvery, then buff in winter, hanging on until spring’s new growth pushes them aside. Unfortunately, this is an invasive European reed grass, Phragmites australis, so avoid any temptation to bring it into your garden. There is a gold variegated selection that is relatively tame, but even this should be planted in a sunken container to prevent unwanted spread.
I appreciate these grasses for the grace and motion they bring to the winter landscape.
