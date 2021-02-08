For an edible landscape, consider brambles

Most gardeners consider growing food plants at some point, especially when trying to stretch the food budget. It’s not always cheaper to grow one’s own food, but careful choices can make a big difference, and it’s hard to put a price on home-grown freshness and having control over chemical use and other growing practices.
If you’d like to ease into an edible landscape, consider growing brambles. Raspberries and blackberries are the most familiar cultivated types, kin to others growing wild in fields and roadside, such as black caps, dewberries and thimble berries.
Raspberries are good place to start. They have an upright shrubby form that makes for an easy, no-stoop harvest, and plants require only minimal pruning. Spraying for disease and insects is required only when plants are under attack.
And their fruit is prohibitively expensive to buy fresh, especially if you want more than a pint or so.
Plants send up short-lived canes that produce stubby side branches bearing flowers and fruits. Buy bare root plants through the mail, or better yet, potted plants from the nursery. Plant in full sun, spaced two to three feet apart in long, well-mulched rows. Space rows at least five feet apart, and if possible, run them east to west to get the best sun exposure and minimal wind.
I like the everbearing varieties, also called fall bearing. Plants send up new shoots in spring that produce an abundant crop of berries in the fall of the same year. These same shoots will re-leaf the following spring, and produce a light crop in June, after which they should be cut down. The early crop gives you enough for fresh eating, and the fall crop will fill the freezer. By the second season, you’ll start having two crops a year, every year.
Aside from mulching, water during dry spells, and a spring dose of granular fertilizer, the only extra care is keeping the patch weeded to prevent competition.
June bearing varieties produce a single abundant crop in the early season, more than enough to eat and to preserve. Care is even simpler with these types. Understand that their bramble canes live for two years, one to grow, and the second to fruit. Simply cut the fruit-bearing canes to the ground after harvest.
Raspberry fruit grows as a “cap,” with the berry forming a cup and the center pith remaining attached to the plant stem when ripe fruit is harvested. Blackberries differ in that the berry is stuck tight to the center, which is eaten with the whole fruit. Hybrid blackberries are quite large, three to four times bigger than the wild types.
All blackberries are late summer bearing, with a single, prolific crop. Berries turn bright red then ripen to black. General care and pruning are the same as for June bearing raspberries, except that the canes can grow quite long, and it is helpful to ‘tip’ back the new growth in late spring to encourage branching.
Two basic types are available, erect and trailing. Trailing forms are often thornless but are somewhat less winter hardy and need to be supported to keep fruiting branches off the ground. Even the erect forms benefit from support. Put posts in the ground at the ends of the row and run a heavy gauge fence wire or cord along the length.
For all the brambles, plants take two to three years to reach full potential, but a well-maintained patch can be productive for decades. It’s a pleasure to be able to indulge in fresh fruit in season, and to stockpile the abundance in the freezer, available anytime you crave the sweet tastes of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.