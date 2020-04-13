It’s Easter Monday, and time to focus on the renewal of spring.
It’s been a slow transition, but finally spring seems determined to make its presence felt. I am looking forward to the first of the blooming trees.
Redbud is among my favorites.
There is something ethereal about this small flowering tree, its near-black, naked branches traced with purple-red buds that open to delicate purple to lavender blooms. After several weeks, the flowers fade and are replaced by emerging leaves, which unfold to large hearts that create a dappled shade.
Redbud, Cercis canadensis, is native to the Eastern United States, and considered an understory tree. It is naturally adapted to the protected transition space between a wood’s edge and an open glade or meadow. As such, redbuds thrive in the landscape in a partially shaded site, where larger trees or buildings provide a comparable environment.
These trees are a member of the pea family, true legumes with characteristic flower shape and seed pods. Root systems are deep and help improve the soil by “fixing” nitrogen from the air and making it available in the soil. Potted or nursery-grown trees with the roots balled and burlapped will transplant well with minimal shock. In ideal conditions established trees will leave ample seedlings, especially when seeds drop in a garden bed instead of open lawn. These seedlings need to be harvested when young to avoid damaging their extensive root system.
Despite appearances, trees are not delicate or fragile. Ideal soils are deep, fertile, and moist but well-drained — but in practice redbuds will handle just about anything but permanent wet. And unlike some understory trees, they can also handle a full sun and wind exposure — so if you really want one in the middle of the yard, go for it.
Trees typically start to branch low on the trunk, resulting in a broad, open crown about 10-20 feet tall with an equal or slightly greater spread. Many varieties are available, selected for specific flower colors such as more intense rosy-purple or white, or more compact heights.
Most interesting are the newer selections with unique tree shapes or foliage colors.
Lavender Twist or Covey is a weeping form with twisting branches. Its nature is to grow downward, so trees are staked and trained to form an upright trunk. Once in your garden, height will generally not increase—since the growth will cascade down and you’ll just need to trim to create the crown shape that you like.
Decorative foliage expands the tree’s contribution through the season. Silver Cloud and Floating Clouds have irregular white splashes on their leaves.
Hearts of Gold sports bright yellow new growth with ruby overtones, maturing to a deep gold. Color holds well through the summer if grown in good, evenly moist soil and get a bit of protection from midday heat. Rising Sun is an improved selection with more intense color and greater heat tolerance, and several more options are in development.
Forest Pansy contributes intense purple leaves that remain a rich burgundy color through the season. Merlot is similar with a vase shaped form with improved heat tolerance that allows it to push that intensely colored new growth later into the summer.
Ruby Falls blends the best of Forest Pansy with Lavender Twist, resulting in a weeping, purple-leaf form.
Summer foliage turns golden to butter yellow in the fall, completing the four-season beauty of this graceful, beautiful tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.