Most gardeners have space where gardening supplies and tools are stored. Usually it will benefit from a fall cleanup as much as the garden itself.

For me, it’s a small shed we use for this purpose, and over the course of the summer it gets a little messy, as empty nursery pots, garden sprayers, tools, watering wands, chemicals and fertilizers are used and stashed. It’s best to tidy up before the snow flies.

