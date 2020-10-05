Perennial ornamental plants provide plenty of fall color

We tend to think of fall color as blazing maple trees and shrubs, like burning bush, and truly they are the glory of this colorful grand finale of the growing season.
There are, however, a surprising range of perennial ornamental plants that provide a respectable foliage display as temperatures cool. These are plants that give us as much beauty as the average garden perennial, then finish with a bang.
Peonies launch the spring season, with ruby stems emerging from the cold, dormant earth, followed by lush fragrant flowers in shades of pastel pink, rose, white and deepest scarlet. Clean, leathery green leaves look good through the rest of the summer, as they feed the plant to develop the ‘eyes’ on the roots that hold next spring’s flower buds. In autumn the robust foliage turns a rich bronze to orange, reminding us of the continuing cycle to resume in spring.
Solomon’s seal graces the garden with arching stems lined with pointed oval leaves, sometimes rimmed in white. In spring, delicate bell-shaped flowers dangle from the stems, often followed in late summer by blue berries. Stems and leaves turn a deep golden yellow as fall progresses.
Amsonia, or bluestar, is a bushy, clump-forming perennial with clean, green foliage, feathery or willow-like, topped with clusters of cool blue star-shaped flowers in late spring to early summer. Plants reach 24 to 36 inches tall, are unappealing to browsing animals like deer and rabbits, and will grow in a wide range of conditions, from sun to part sun and low to moderately fertile soil. Plants turn a warm gold to yellow in a stunning autumn display.
Cranesbill provides a summer-long display of blue, pink, white or magenta flowers, followed by long, sharp seedpods that resemble the bill of fishing birds. Tidy, mounds of foliage take on vibrant scarlet to burgundy hues, earning plants their name of bloody cranesbill.
Aptly named balloon flowers start as puffy rounded buds and open to five-petaled flowers in white, pink or blue, starting in midsummer and continuing to early fall. Plants grow well in sun to part sun in average to poor soils, and reach 30 to 36 inches tall. As flowering finishes and temperatures cool, the entire plant turns gold to yellow.
Hosta is a familiar and indispensable perennial that provides mounds of colorful foliage for the shaded garden. Throughout the summer, leaves present shades of green, blue and gold and amazing patterns of variegation.
White, lavender or purple lily flowers grace the garden in mid to late summer, lovely in the eyes of some beholders, while others trim them off to preserve the tidy foliage display. On many varieties, leaves turn a rich burnished gold before frost claims them for the season.
Other classic shade foliage plants provide similar jewel tones. Sensitive fern, ostrich fern, royal fern provide a rock-solid presence of lush foliage through the summer, and take on deep golden hues as the season wanes.
Ornamental grasses offer a wonderful assortment of graceful form, foliage and flower plumes. There are a few gems that also bring vibrant color to the fall garden. Flame grass miscanthus turns a blazing scarlet in fall, complemented with silvery plumes. Red switch grass varieties like Rotstrahlbusch, Shenandoah and Cheyenne Sky have green to blue-green foliage that turns a deep burgundy in fall. Fountain grass produces a striking display of foxtail plumes in late summer, accompanied by golden foliage.
Native bluestem grasses (Andropgon or Schizachyrium) has striking burgundy stems that contrast beautifully with silvery blue foliage. With the first frost, leaves turn a stunning bronzed orange.
Enjoy the many facets of these stunning perennials.
