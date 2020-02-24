This week we’ll continue our review of the All-America Selections winners for vegetables. These varieties have been rigorously tested in garden trials across North America and passed with flying colors, earning the status of AAS winner.
Start the season with Snak Hero peas. Plant as soon as the ground thaws and is dry enough to work, and begin your harvest of 4-inch pods in just 65 days. Pods are stringless and edible. Plants grow 18 to 24 inches high, and can be grown with or without support, or even in a hanging basket or window box. Harvest frequently to extend season.
Cucumber Green Light is a delicious mini-cucumber, producing 40 or more seedless, spineless, three to four inch cukes on every vine. Ideal grown on a trellis or other support, and expect to start harvesting 30-40 days from planting. Plant several crops a few weeks apart to ensure a summer-long supply. No pollination required.
Mambo is an easy, no fuss watermelon, growing well even in cooler summers without a lot of hot, sunny days. Nine-inch, 11-pound melons have deep red, sweet flesh with just a small area of seeds near the center. Harvest ripe melons about 72 days from transplant or 90 days from direct sowing. Melons keep well on the vine without overripening, and store well after harvest, too. The have good seed germination and robust, vigorous vines.
Blue Prince Pumpkin has a flattened shape, lovely pale blue rind and smooth, delicious, deep orange flesh. Perfect for fall decorating and eating in your favorite pumpkin and squash recipes. Pumpkins grow to about 12 inches in diameter and typically weigh 7 to 9 pounds. Ready to harvest about 90 days from transplant or 110 days from direct sowing.
The remaining vegetable winners for 2020 are tomatoes.
Apple Yellow tomato has a deliciously sweet, citrusy flavor and firm flesh — with a distinctive apple shape and bright yellow skin. Fruits are small, at less than an ounce and just an inch and a half in diameter, and extremely crack-resistant. Prolific yields of up to 1,000 tomatoes per plant. Vines grow large and will definitely need to be staked.
Celano is a bushy, sturdy, patio-size plant that produces an abundant crop of sweet, flavorful red grape tomatoes. Expect to begin harvesting ¾-ounce fruits 40 to 60 days from transplant.
They are excellent for containers, though you’ll still want to support the plants with a tomato cage or stakes. Plants are resistant to late blight.
And the last tomato winner is Early Resilience, a rounded 2-inch Roma or paste type tomato with excellent resistance to most disease and pest problems. Because of the plant’s health and vigor, expect robust yields of clean, flavorful fruit.
Plants are compact and semi-determinate, which means that most of the fruit will ripen near the same time, ideal for canning and sauces. It matures about 115 days from transplant.
Interestingly, there were four regional vegetable winners, and all were tomatoes.
Unfortunately for us, none were winners in our Great Lakes region, but you may still find them in garden centers this spring and decide to give them a try. They include Buffalosun and Chef’s Choice Bicolor, both striped beefsteak types; Crokini, a prolific red cherry; and Galahad, a meaty, 3-inch tomato with exceptional disease resistance.
For more details on all the AAS winners, visit all-americaselections.org, and keep these outstanding varieties in mind as you plan your 2020 garden.
