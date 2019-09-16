We’re in a seasonal limbo between Labor Day’s symbolic end of summer and the official calendar change Sept. 23.
The weather has swung from July-like, 90-degree heat and humidity to days that work to top 60 and nights that threaten to dip below 40.
Like it or not, the season is changing, and our garden tasks should be adjusted in response.
Cooler nights and more consistent rainfall make this an excellent time to add hardy plants to the landscape, especially larger trees and shrubs. Once planted, nature takes care of most of the watering and roots will grow and establish well into winter, until the ground freezes. This means that any new additions will start next year with a serious head start compared to waiting for next spring.
Box stores are generally in clearance mode, but sometimes bring in some fresh stock for fall planting. Independent garden centers and nurseries are more likely to offer a fall assortment. Be sure to do some homework and planning before shopping, especially for larger trees. Most landscapes have room for only a few shade or flowering trees, and they are a long-term investment — not only in money, but years. If you’re shopping for a flowering crabapple, for example, think about what you really want, and have a plan for the form (upright, rounded or weeping), mature size, and color of flowers and fruit. Disease resistance should be a consideration too, as it will be a big factor in your long term satisfaction with your purchase.
While fall is good for planting, it is generally a poor time to prune or trim plants, especially woody shrubs or trees. Pruning cuts stimulate new growth, and at this time of year this redirects energy better stored to fuel waking in spring. Additionally, those new shoots won’t have time to mature and may die back over the winter.
If you’re considering moving established shrubs or small trees, however, you might consider root pruning them now to prepare for transplanting in spring. Using a sharp spade, make deep, angled cuts all the way around and under the plant, as if you were going to dig it up. Ideally, you’ll ring the plant just inside its drip line, the approximate diameter of the tree’s crown or width of the shrubs.
This pruning will stimulate the plant to grow an abundance of feeder new feeder in a dense, compact area. In spring, by digging in a slightly wider circle around the plant, you will be able to bring these fresh feeder roots with the plant when transplanting to its new home — this increasing the chances for success.
Fertilizing does an even better job of stimulating growth, so it is also time to stop feeding hardy plants.
Don’t hesitate, however, to give a good dose of water soluble fertilizer to annuals, especially those in containers. Some plants may be looking a little spent by now, but cold-tolerant types like petunias, calibrachoas, snapdragons and begonias will continue to perform until a hard frost or freeze.
Rejuvenate combos by pulling out any bedraggled plants and replacing with fresh, plants that thrive in cooler weather, such as pansies, ornamental cabbage, coral bells and grasses such as purple fountain grass, sweet flag, sedge or fescue.
Cut back any perennials besieged with foliage and stem blights, such as black spots on peonies and mildew on phlox, bee balm and other susceptible species. Burn the debris or have it hauled away to avoid re-infecting your garden, and treat the remaining stems and surrounding soil with a fungicide.
Shift your gardening gears and get ready to enjoy fall.
