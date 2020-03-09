OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation District is hosting a Shop Talk workshop at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Shop Talk will focus on the benefits of reduced and no-till farming, as well as how managing nutrients can be good for a farmer’s bottom line and the environment.
Eickholt Farms, 4367 E. North Ridge Road, will host the event. Resource professionals from the Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee will be available to answer questions and provide insights into new research.
Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. There is no cost, but attendees are asked to RSVP. MAEAP Phase 1 credit is available and RUP credits are pending for events.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the Shiawassee Conservation District at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3.
