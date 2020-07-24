LANSING — Shiawassee County 4-H was honored with three Michigan 4-H State Award winners in 2020.
Kaddi Gewirtz, a 4-H member from the Rural Venture 4-H Club was selected as the winner of the 2020 Michigan 4-H State Award in Senior Beef.
Andrew Bushard, a 4-H member from the Doggie Diggers 4-H Club was selected as the winner of the 2020 Michigan 4-H State Award in Senior Environmental Science.
Marc Hendzel, a 4-H member from the Hoot-N-Holler and Perry 4-H Dairy clubs was selected as the winner of the 2020 Michigan 4-H State Award in Senior Swine.
The Michigan 4-H State Awards Program took place June 24. While 4-H members were unable to gather at Michigan State University (MSU) as in past years, the recognition celebration was conducted via Zoom webinar.
To enter the competition, 4-H members submitted an application that includes a cover letter, resume, 4-H story, and questions that highlight the life skills, project content knowledge, leadership development, and civic engagement experiences 4-H members have gained through their 4-H projects. Applications were scored, and up to twelve delegates in the Junior, Senior, and Group divisions for each project area were invited to represent their county in the statewide competition.
Gewirtz has been a 4-H member for 13 years. In addition to the beef project, She participates in market hog and sheep production. Her favorite 4-H memory was winning overall champion senior showman in sweepstakes.
She believes 4-H has helped her in becoming a strong agriculture leader and find her passion for agriculture. “I have enjoyed traveling all over the country and learning so many things within this organization,” she said.
Bushard has been a 4-H member for 10 years. In addition to the environmental science where he focused on the entomology project, he participates in the dog program and photography.
His favorite 4-H memory was when he won grand champion in agility with his dog, Kerby. He believes 4-H has helped shape his overall character and personality. It has also helped him grown and develop as a leader.
Hendzel has been a 4-H member for 14 years. In addition to the swine project, he participates in sheep, beef, goats, rabbits, poultry, dairy and still exhibits.
His favorite 4-H memory is having made it to the divisions final drive in the 2019 gilt show at fair and remembering it feeling like he was in the ring for hours.
“Hearing the judge say ‘I don’t usually pick these pigs to win but the young man with the red duroc is going to be your reserve.’ And I was that young man. This was my first major win and I’ll never forget how it felt knowing my hard work had finally paid off for me,” Hendzel said. He believes 4-H has helped him make lifelong friendships, as well and has given him unforgettable experiences to be thankful for.
The Michigan 4-H State Awards Program is open to all 4-H members ages 13-19. For more information, visit canr.msu.edu/4_h_scholarships_and_recognition_program/4-h-awards-and-recognition-program/youth-recognition.
