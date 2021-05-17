One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown.
If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Alpine strawberries are easy care. Unlike traditional varieties, alpines do not produce runners with baby plants. There’s no need to fuss with setting the next generation of plants, and plants can be easily incorporated into flower beds, ornamental landscape plantings or the vegetable garden.
Plants grow up to 12 inches tall with an equal width, and produce pretty white flowers from late spring through early fall.
In turn, those flowers produce a summer-long crop of berries. Fruits are smaller than traditional berries, about three-quarters of an inch long. They make up for their size with an intense flavor, juicy and very sweet, and a fragrance to match. You’ll enjoy a steady — if less-prolific — supply of fruit perfect for desserts, snacking or cereal topping, and maybe a batch of freezer jam if you’re willing to collect and freeze for a few weeks to gather enough for your recipe. Seven or eight mature plants produce a cup or two of fruit per week.
Plants are most often sold in larger sizes, so you can have nearly instant results. They make an attractive display along the edge of the perennial or herb garden, or lining a pathway where harvest is also easy. You may also put a row in the vegetable garden or group a cluster of plants in a landscape bed. Interestingly, alpine strawberries can also be grown from seed, and begin bearing just a year after sowing.
Alpine strawberries are selections of Fragaria vesca Semperflorens, and are sometimes sold under their French name, Fraises du Bois. Look for varieties Mignonette, Baron Solemacher and Alexandria (aka Alexandra), all with rich red fruit. You may also find novelty forms with white or yellow berries, fun in their way, but with a milder flavor. I prefer the classic red.
For best results, grow alpine strawberries in fertile, well-drained soil, and mulch well between plants to keep soil consistently moist. Plant them 12 to 18 inches apart. After several years, divide the plants to reinvigorate them and expand the planting. Lift each plant gently with a spade and split into two or three, work some composted manure into the ground, replant the divisions and refresh the mulch.
Another option is to grow your berries in containers.
You’ll want to consider these one-season plants, because they will not winter well in the containers. Or, in fall you may plant them in the ground, mulch heavily with straw, and replant in containers in the spring.
Choose everbearing varieties, preferably the more modern day-neutral types that flower and fruit continuously from spring until early fall. These plants produce some runners, which add a nice cascading effect to hanging baskets and window boxes — and the plantlets from the runners can be planted in the garden to use for next year’s container.
For novelty, try a variety with large, pink or rosy, red flowers. These would be attractive enough in a basket or strawberry jar even if they did not fruit, but the berries are just as prolific, sweet and flavorful as their white-flowering counterparts.
Several named varieties are available, sometimes marketed under Berries Galore or Fragoo, most developed in a Netherlands breeding program focused on fruit quality, flower color and size, and options to choose lots of runners or very few.
Make strawberries a delicious part of your summer experience.
