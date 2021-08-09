Ignore the back-to-school advertisements and the racks of sweaters and jackets at the store. The calendar confirms we are less than two-thirds through the summer season. We have plenty of time to continue enjoying the warm weather, and we should make the most of it.
Since the landscape has been blooming and growing for months, some plants have passed their prime and can detract from the rest of the plantings. Some quick trimming will work magic.
Strong summer-blooming perennials will keep on flowering, but it can be a challenge to keep up with removing the spent flowers. If you’ve fallen behind, simply shear the plants back by about a third.
You’ll undoubtedly remove a few flower buds and open blooms unless you take more time and fuss, but flowering should resume in a week or so on a more tidy plant against fresh foliage.
Good candidates for this treatment include blanket flower (gaillardia), coreopsis, cranesbill (hardy geranium) and perennial false sunflower (heliopsis). Shasta daisies, roses and purple coneflower (Echinacea), especially the newer hybrids, are plants that will reward a more time-consuming effort.
Cut individual spent flowers back to a strong side branch with new growth or flower buds. This will encourage a continuing supply of fresh flowers without the distraction of the deadheads.
Other plants are finished with their bloom, but with trimming will produce a flush of clean leaves that look much better for the rest of the season. Bee balm, daylilies, bellflowers (campanula) respond well to this.
Plants with great foliage can be worth the time it takes to trim out individual spent flowering stalks.
A good example is lady’s mantle (Alchemilla), whose frothy masses of chartreuse flowers turn to blackened twiggy stems when finished.
Resist the temptation to mow down spring bloomers like peonies and irises, instead just remove any damaged leaves. Flower buds for next year develop now, and plants need the foliage to feed the effort.
Containers filled with annual plants need regular fertilizing, and if you’ve neglected the task, they will definitely be showing it by now. A light trimming will help remove any bedraggled stems and encourage a fresh flush of blooms. Feed weekly with a water-soluble product through the first frost.
For in-ground annual plantings, the garden soil generally provides enough nutrition. However, as one-season wonders, there’s no harm in giving them a push. Use a water soluble fertilizer and pour directly on the annuals. A milk jug or watering can works great, or a hose-end sprayer for larger groupings.
Late blooming hardy plants may be budded by now, and you may want to play it safe and let them continue to develop and bloom. Determined bloomers like tall sedum, asters and Helen’s flower can provide extended bloom if you trim back part of the plant—removing the top few inches on the portion closest to the edge of the garden, and leaving the rest alone.
And other trimming can be as much a harvest as a cleanup.
The large mophead flowers of Annabelle hydrangea dry beautifully for mess-free indoor display.
As the white florets turn green, selectively trim just the biggest, fullest, most perfect clusters. Leave the rest on the plants where they will fade to tan and provide a more subdued garden display through the remainder of the season. To dry the cut blooms, simply display them in a large, dry vase—no hanging or other prep required.
We have a good stretch of summer weather in front of us, and some judicious pruning can keep the landscape looking its best.
