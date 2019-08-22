Rooted in a desire to help

OWOSSO — Not a lot of volunteers can say they have devoted more than 19,000 hours over 25 years to a single institution — in this case, a hospital.
Or that they’re still doing it at age 89: caring for all the flowers and plants outside Memorial Healthcare, and working at the gift shop and cancer center.
But Pat Shaw-Urick probably wouldn’t say either of those things, since she doesn’t want people to think she’s bragging. She helps out at the hospital, she said, because she used to live next door and because her father, the late Herman Hartfelder, told her when she was a child that it was the right thing to do.
“I had a father and he said, ‘You remember to do for others,’” Shaw-Urick said Wednesday during a conversation at Memorial. “Now, I’ll call up to him in heaven and say, ‘Are you seeing I’m trying to follow what you said?’”
Shaw-Urick, sometimes assisted by her husband, Gerry Urick, plants flowers around Memorial’s main entrance and emergency room entrance, and places potted purple petunias near the front door of the cancer center.
She waters the hundreds of lilies, roses, phloxes, irises and other blooms, and plants. She weeds, fertilizes and otherwise tends to the extensive garden areas at Memorial — as she has done every single day for at least the past 10 years.
People appreciate her efforts. Shaw-Urick remembers a man, who was aware of her flower work, giving her more than 100 lilies to plant a few years ago. People will stop their cars next to where she is working and tell her what a great job she’s doing.
One patient would sit in the lobby and watch the flowers all day long. She asked someone — Urick, as it happened — where the flowers came from, and he answered, “My wife planted them.”
“To me,” Shaw-Urick said, “that makes the whole year worthwhile.”
Taking care of the flowers started with the then-new large “Memorial Healthcare” sign installed at the entrance on King Street. The bed around the sign was bare, and Shaw-Urick and Urick got permission to plant 25 rose bushes. Over the years, they have added bushes as memorials to people who have passed away or to honor the living.
Then the couple’s focus expanded to the other gardens. In the early days, watering meant hauling 26 gallon jugs of water to Memorial every evening. The chore has become a bit easier over the years, thanks to underground sprinklers and nearby water hoses.
Shaw-Urick purchases the flowers from Bordine’s Nursery in Mundy Township, and from other stores and nurseries. She pays for them herself, though she doesn’t want that fact emphasized because she and her husband don’t mind at all, she said.
“I’ve always liked flowers,” she said. “If they help others, that’s what the whole thing is about.”
But flowers and plants represent only part of Shaw-Urick’s week. She volunteers every Monday at the cancer center, greeting patients, passing out snacks, saying goodbye as they leave and even ensuring they make it safely to their cars.
She shares their disappointments and victories.
“Some people will tell me this is their last visit,” Shaw-Urick said. “I tell them they need to go celebrate. It’s so encouraging to see how positive they are when struggling with cancer.”
Every Thursday, she puts in a shift in the hospital gift shop, working by herself. She is also a member of Memorial’s auxiliary, serving as the group’s historian and heading up special services, whose volunteers make caps and blankets for newborns, and quilts, caps and scarves for cancer patients.
Shaw-Urick is known as the “snack lady” at Lincoln High School in Owosso, bringing in treats for students, along with clothing for them, collected from generous friends.
For 25 years, Shaw-Urick was a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher in the same building, then called Washington Elementary School. She and her first husband raised a brood of six children in the brick house next to the hospital on King, now used as its hospice center.
“You’d hear the sirens all day, and you’d get concerned,” she said. “What if all the employees can’t make it in that day? I was interested in trying to help.”
She started out in Memorial’s long-term care unit and hasn’t stopped volunteering since, she said, because she believes that’s what God — and her father — want her to do.
She also has made friends at the hospital. She will run into former students, and enjoys their brief reunions. She feels appreciated by the staff at Memorial.
“We are extremely grateful for volunteers like Pat Shaw-Urick,” said Lyn Freeman, volunteer coordinator. “She is an important part of our organization who generously gives of her time and talent. This is evident in the time she gives to all the beautiful flowers around Memorial Healthcare’s main campus.”
“She also volunteers at our annual Make a Difference Day distributing hats, gloves, mittens and Halloween costumes and food to needy families. She has been a volunteer for 19,000 hours and almost 25 years.”
Shaw-Urick encourages others to give volunteering a try.
“You are in contact with others in many ways,” Shaw-Urick said. “It’s helpful to you to get out of the house. Also, you’ll maybe see that you can do things you’ve never done before.”
For more information about volunteering at the hospital, visit memorialhealthcare.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.