Moth orchids make good winter houseplants

It is mid-January, and we have plenty of winter ahead of us. This is the season when I really appreciate my flowering houseplants.
I have only found a few that have done well as relatively permanent residents, with long-lasting color, easy care, and reliable repeat blooming with no effort on my part.
Moth orchids, or Phalaeonopsis (fay-len-OP-sis), are among the very best, and today’s hybrids are surprisingly easy to grow. And each round of blooming can last from three to six months.
The broad, flat flowers range from two to five inches across, and are stunningly beautiful, from the simple elegance of solid color varieties to exquisite forms with pink on white, speckles or chartreuse with burgundy-red veins. Most recently a bright, true-blue selection has hit the market, but it’s worth noting that when plants rebloom the flowers will be pale blue, and eventually white.
Orchids are epiphytes, plants that live on other plants. In the rain forest, you’d find them lodged in the bark of trees or in the crevice between a branch and the trunk. Roots serve only to anchor the plant; nutrients are absorbed from the air and the moist surface of the bark in which they are growing.
They prefer a spot near a window, with bright but indirect light and a moderate home temperature between 60 and 75 degrees.
When choosing your plants, look for lots of buds and some open flowers. Buds should be plump, and blooms solid and fresh — not papery or transparent. Leaves should be deep green, not yellowed or wrinkled. Light gray-green roots may be growing outside the pot — these are normal, healthy air roots.
Plants are usually sold in a decorative ceramic pot, with the orchid set in a shorter plastic pot that nests inside the deeper ceramic one, flush with the top. This is a nice setup — it protects your tabletop and provides the orchid’s roots with the humid atmosphere that they prefer.
Once every week or two, take the plant to the sink, fill the pot with lukewarm water, and allow to sit for about a half hour while the bark mix absorbs moisture. Pour off most of the water, leaving just a little in the bottom of the outer pot, but not enough to touch the plastic insert. Once a month, mix water-soluble fertilizer with the water; any product formulated for orchids or indoor flowering plants is fine.
When the flowers finally drop off your plant, don’t rush to trim off the stalk. Phalaeonopsis orchids often send a second or third flower stalk from the side of the first one, and these rebloom much more quickly than new stalks develop from the base of the plant. Wait until the old stalk starts to dry and turn brown before removing it, and keep the stakes and clips to reuse when the plants rebloom.
My plants have proven very easy to care for. New flower stalks typically start forming in late fall, triggered by the cooler nights. Stake the stalks to keep them upright and support the big blooms. The first flowers open in a few weeks, and the display can last up to four months — though I once had a plant flower from Christmas Eve to the Fourth of July.
Plants are easy to find, even in the floral departments of discount, grocery and home improvement stores. They have become an exceptional value in recent years, as it’s not difficult to find blooming plants in the $10 to $20 range, and they often have multiple flower stalks.
Moth orchids bring a lot of bloom for the buck — and are a great way to bring a little color to a gray winter day.
