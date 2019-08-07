Youth market hogs

Lightweight champion - barrow: Bryce Edington

Reserve champion: Drew Wheatley

Mediumweight champion - barrow: Olivia Birchmeier

Reserve champion: Lane Mazich

Heavyweight champion - barrow: Wyatt Mazich

Reserve champion: Evan McPherson

Grand champion - barrow: Wyatt Mazich

Reserve champion: Olivia Birchmeier

Lightweight champion - gilt: Dalton Birchmeier

Reserve champion: Marc Hendzel

Mediumweight champion - gilt: Olivia Birchmeier

Reserve champion: Trenton Massey

Heavyweight champion - gilt: Emma Challender

Reserve champion: Reid Binger

Grand champion - gilt: Wyatt Mazich

Reserve champion: Trenton Massey

Grand champion market hog: Wyatt Mazich

Reserve champion market hog: Wyatt Mazich

Homegrown grand champion: Nicholas Hart

Homegrown reserve champion: Tate Steinborn

