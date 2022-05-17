Crimson King Norway maple has storied history in U.S.

According to the 1958-59 Wayside Gardens mail order catalog, the Crimson King Norway maple is a recent introduction to the United States and in limited supply. A nicely-branched, 7-to 8-foot specimen retails for $12, plus 10% shipping.
Browsing old garden catalogs and magazines provides an interesting perspective into today’s landscapes. Many housing developments were built during the post-World War II boom, and those new homeowners’ plant choices are anchors of the beautiful, mature landscapes we enjoy today.
I have a large Crimson King maple in front of my mid-1950s ranch style home. I especially appreciate it this time of year. Its fresh new foliage is a ripe, plum-purple, with a hint of violet in the morning light and coppery hues late in the day. As I drive around the area, these distinctive trees are easy to spot, their dark leaves contrasting against the chartreuse spring-green emerging foliage of other trees.
Norway maples are large trees, reaching 40 to 50 feet tall and developing a broad, rounded crown. Growth rate is moderate, at 10 to 15 feet in five to eight years. Hardy to USDA Zone 4, they are adaptable to a wide range of soils, from sand to clay, acid to alkaline. Also tolerant of pollution, they are good city or street trees when provided space to accommodate their mature size. They cast a deep shade and have plenty of shallow roots, which can make it a challenge to grow a lush lawn or garden beneath one—though it has not stopped me from trying.
Crimson King was discovered in Europe in 1937 and introduced to commerce in the USA about 10 years later. It was patented, receiving plant patent No. 735 — and considering that there are now over 34,000 US plant patents on file, it is impressive that this one is still so popular today.
Other purple or red-leaf varieties are available, descending from Crimson King. Crimson Sentry is perhaps most distinctive, with similar foliage color but slower-growing and with a more narrow form; 25 feet tall by 15 feet wide.
Many green-leaf selections are available; Emerald Luster, Emerald Queen and Summershade, to name a few. These provide the added benefit of a rich, golden fall color—a feature that is lost on most of the red/purple leaf varieties.
Another group offers multiple seasons of color. Spring foliage emerges a deep, purplish red, and changes to dark green in early summer. Most provide good golden fall color. Schwedler is the original, and parent to Crimson King. Deborah is a selection introduced in 1978 (plant patent No. 4944) with orange to yellow fall color.
Princeton Gold brings another twist, with spring foliage emerging bright yellow. Leaves shift toward green in the summer heat but remain a much brighter shade than the typical Norway maple. Trees develop an oval, rounded crown about 35 feet tall by 30 feet wide.
And perhaps most unique is the Drummond Norway maple’s light green leaves, boldly edged in white. The variegation is quite distinctive and creates a bright contrast to the landscape that holds all summer. At ten years, trees will be just over 20 feet tall and about 12 feet wide. Occasionally branches without the white edged leaves will form and must be pruned out or they will spoil the appearance of the tree. Not only will these all-green sections look different, they will be more vigorous, too, and make the tree’s form lopsided.
The beautiful Crimson King has stood the test of time. If one graces your landscape, take a moment to enjoy the shade under its canopy. If it not, trees are still available at a garden center near you.
