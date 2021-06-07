Perennial sunflowers earn their keep in any garden

Sunflowers are icons of summer, and best known for the large-flowered, stout-stemmed annuals that we are fortunate to enjoy in sweeping fields around the county. Less well-known are the perennial forms, durable, long-blooming workhorses for the garden. True sunflowers are Helianthus, which includes both that annual Helianthus annuus and a range of perennial species.
Equally beautiful and easier to find are the perennial false sunflowers, Heliopsis.
This plant is native through much of North America, though not Michigan. Hardy to a bone-chilling -40 degrees Fahrenheit, it is well-adapted to our area and rarely bothered by insect pests or disease. I’ve occasionally had aphids attack the flower stems, but a quick shot of insecticidal soaps puts an end to that.
Plants perform best in average garden soil and moisture, but are quite tolerant of drought, so they don’t require a lot of maintenance. Butterflies are attracted to the daisy flowers and they are long-lasting when cut for bouquets. Deer resistance is another bonus. Shades of yellow and gold are the typical bloom color, and there are a wide range of plant sizes and habits, and some varieties with interesting foliage.
The classic, pass-along selection is Heliopsis helianthoides, which grows from three to six feet tall and blooms from early summer through fall, especially if the spent flowers are trimmed off to prevent seeds from maturing.
Several selections are available with a more compact habit, semi-double flowers, a height of just two to three feet and good branching. Summer Sun is the most commonly found variety, with rich, golden semi-double and single flowers that contrast neatly against the plant’s robust, deep green foliage. Ballerina, aka Ballet Dancer, is more consistently semi-double. Venus boasts larger blooms, at three to five inches in diameter.
Tuscan Sun is Proven Winners selection, and is the most petite option available, at an exceptional 12 to 20-inch height. Flowers are less double than the aforementioned selections, but borne profusely over a long season. Perfect for garden’s edge.
Other varieties have dark foliage that enhances the impact of the blooms.
Summer Nights was the first, with deep mahogany leaves and single gold flowers. Burning Hearts has semidouble gold blooms with a striking red ring at the center. The flowers on Bleeding Hearts open red and age to orange, then bronze. Plants grow three to five feet tall. Fire Twister is the most recent addition, with semidouble orange-red blooms and a shorter height of 30 inches.
Brighten the garden with the unique, green-veined yellow foliage of Loraine Sunshine or Sunburst. Both have single yellow flowers on 24 to 30-inch plants.
All heliopsis have a tendency to self-sow in the garden. Most seedlings will be the common form, but occasionally I’ll have a variegated seedling, or one with deep foliage. These new plants are welcome in my garden, easily recognized at the feet of the parent plant and a great way to expand the garden or share with a friend.
Plants respond well to pinching, cutting back the robust growth by about half before the plants begin to flower. They will branch and produce two to three stems after the pinch point. Since each stem will produce a series of flowers, you’ll end up with a dense, heavily blooming plant. But if you don’t want to delay the first round of blooms, you may also shear after the first flush of flowers for a second display later in the season.
These excellent summer perennials earn their keep in any sunny garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.