We’ve been blessed with unusually warm weather, and with the recent rains, the landscapes are bursting with life. Once the season starts rolling, there’s no stopping it, yet we longtime Michiganders know that we can expect frost any time up to Memorial Day weekend, and occasionally later than that.
Timing for spring planting is always a gamble.
Generally it’s safe to plant perennials that have been growing outdoors at a nursery. If the plants are further along than similar types in gardens, play it safe and keep them in their containers and protected from weather extremes of blazing sun, wind and frost.
Plants that have been growing in heated greenhouses will need to be held in a warm place until danger of frost has passed. Cold-tolerant plants of all types can be gradually exposed to the elements over the course of a week or so, and will be able to hold their own after that. Annuals such as pansies, violas, ranunculus and snapdragons are often sold for early spring color. Cool season vegetables include peas, spinach, radishes, onions, broccoli and cabbage.
We know from the farm reports (and often personal experience) that fruit tree crops can be vulnerable to damage from late frosts, especially when plants bloom early as they likely will this season.
However, most plants hardy in our area are well-adapted to the seasonal swings, and established plants naturally resist any temptation to put on growth that can’t tolerate the inevitable frost. We’ve all seen snow-covered tulips and daffodils that seem to wilt from cold, but as soon as they thaw, continue their display without missing a beat. Peonies and lilacs wait a bit longer to start growing, advance only with warm weather, and refuse to acknowledge a cold snap by reacting in any way.
Other plants with poor cold tolerance, including perennial hibiscus (rose mallow), rose of Sharon and balloon flower, simply refuse to break ground until June.
Other perennials, especially those that are hardy but native to faraway lands, are less in tune with our crazy spring cycles. These I handle one of two ways.
I leave alone plants that bloom in summer or fall and have plenty of growth over the course of the season. These may get tipped back or burned by wind or frost, but new growth quickly overtakes any damage and plants look and perform normally in no time.
On the evenings before a predicted frost, I dash madly around the yard with old bedsheets, cardboard boxes or empty nursery pots, covering favorites that have proven to be extra sensitive. Only a special few get this attention, others that prove too sensitive will get dismissed from my garden, and up as compost or passed on to gardening friends blessed with protected sites.
Early season bloomers like old-fashioned bleeding hearts (Dicentra) and goatsbeard (Aruncus) get covered at least once each spring. Both grow large quickly, and emerge loaded with fragile buds that produce a stunning show in mid May. I can’t bear to see the frost kill the flowers. Plants are hardy and recover, but the flower display would be spoiled for the season.
True lilies emerge from the ground with their infant flower buds fully formed. Most types have enough sense to lay low, but trumpet and martagon lilies often soar up quickly, and are exceptionally sensitive to the cold. The towering flowers are well worth the extra trouble.
Hostas are also vulnerable once their leaves begin to unfold, but fortunately these shade plants are usually protected by the source of their shade. I will cover more exposed plants, however, as they never seem to recover fully from damage until next season.
A small price to pay for an early spring.
