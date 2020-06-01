German-bearded irises are one of our most showy spring perennials. Large flowers come in an amazing array of sizes and colors, and to sort through them all it is helpful to have a basic familiarity with the flower parts.
Each bloom has six large petals. Three stand upright, called standards and three tilt horizontally or downward, referred to as the falls. Some varieties are a single, pure color, while others may offer different colors on the standards than the falls, or have contrasting edge or center to falls, standards or both. Blooms may be very large and ruffled or more refined, and some selections blend many colors on a single bloom.
The iris beard is a fuzzy patch at the base of the fall, which serves to guide bees and other pollinators to the nectar in the flowers. Often the beard is ornamental in its own right, bringing another color and/or texture to the bloom.
I won’t pretend to list the best varieties — there are just too many. The older pass-along kinds have their charm and nostalgia, but it’s also worth seeking out newer hybrids that have been bred to have thick, sturdy stems that support heavy flowers without tipping over, and produce many flowers on each stalk.
An individual plant blooms for about three weeks. You can extend the flower display in your garden by choosing an assortment of plant sizes. The dwarf bearded irises (8 to 16 inches tall) start the show, petite plants perfect for the rock garden or garden’s edge, and are followed by intermediate (16 to 27 inches) and finally the tall bearded forms (27 inches and taller).
Large groupings planted along a walkway or fence are breathtaking when in bloom, but for my own garden I prefer to integrate plants into mixed flower beds, where they are part of an ensemble. Their broad, gray-green leaves are attractive and create an upright blade-effect that contrasts with more typical plant forms, mounded and finer-textured. But it takes a lot of energy to produce those voluptuous iris flowers, and the foliage often declines after bloom.
I like to use the taller varieties that can be placed behind a few other plants in the garden to hide tired foliage until I can tend to it. Avoid the temptation to cut back the whole plant to encourage a fresh flush of clean leaves. While it does improve the appearance, it also takes energy that might otherwise go into more flower buds for the next season. Instead, trim off any damaged or unattractive leaves, and of course cut off the old flower stalks at the base of the plant.
If your plants are not blooming as heavily as they used to, or have been taken over by weeds or grass, it may be time to divide them. Every three to five years is typical. Tackle the task right after they finish flowering, so they’ll have plenty of time to recover and form flower buds for next spring.
Roots are shallow, making it easy to dig up the entire plant. Cut back the foliage to two or three inches and wash off the rhizomes, the fat roots that grow parallel to the ground. Break the plant apart, throwing away any shriveled or damaged rhizomes as well as the older, larger ones that that bore this year’s flowers.
Replant healthy rhizomes with one or two fans of leaves, covering the smaller roots with soil and leaving the top of the rhizome exposed. Make sure the planting location gets plenty of sun.
You’ll find yourself either expanding the planting or sharing the surplus with gardening friends or neighbors.
