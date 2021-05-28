Garden project aims to reduce hunger, provide healthy outlet

DURAND — A community garden will soon take root in Durand’s Shaw Park, thanks to grant funding from the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
Foundation board members gathered with city officials Tuesday at the half-acre park, presenting a $850 check toward the gardening initiative. The Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council, meanwhile, donated $500 for the purpose of purchasing supplies — gloves, rakes and shovels, among other items.
“We’re very excited to be able to partner with the city of Durand on their community garden initiative,” SCF Executive Director Kim Renwick said. “Being able to align our funds with this purpose really exemplifies the mission of the Foundation, ‘To enrich the quality of life in the Shiawassee County region by building sustainable funds from a wide range of donors to fund emerging community needs.
“Now, more than ever, our community needs this support and I am encouraged by the foresight Durand has had to creatively support families in their area,” Renwick continued. “Our Youth Advisory Council students are looking forward to working with children who will be participating in (Durand City Council member) Connie Cobley’s gardening classes. I think this will be a wonderful project for the community.”
Cobley and Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer will oversee the community garden, leading participants through a variety of educational sessions as the space begins to take shape. All ages are welcome to participate in the effort, which will formally begin sometime in June.
Cobley said she was compelled to kickstart the effort because of the park’s lack of use in recent years. She believes the garden will provide a safe space for children to do something constructive, while learning valuable life lessons in the process.
“For me, it was seeing no little kids outside last summer,” Cobley said. “You should be climbing trees, you should be making forts, you should be doing all sorts of things and there was no little kids outside … You start looking at how many apartments are in the older houses, and there’s no yard for them to play in.”
In the garden’s first year, Cobley and Schaefer plan to keep things simple, planting items such as tomatoes, sweet corn and beans, with the hope to greatly expand the effort in future years.
The garden, Cobley said, will help address a key issue in the city: hunger.
“So many people say, ‘Oh that’s a Flint issue, that’s a Detroit issue,’ but this is an issue that’s going on right here, right now,” Cobley said. “This is another way of just really helping.”
The fresh produce grown in the garden will be available to anyone in need. Visitors can pluck items right from their stems, no questions asked, similar to the edible landscape being developed by the city’s Beautification Committee downtown.
“The big thing for me is to pass it on,” Schaefer said. “I had to work my way through college (at the University of Michigan) and part of what got me through, feeding me was Community Supported Agriculture boxes and using the free community gardens around campus. I wouldn’t have eaten nearly as well as I did if it weren’t for those.”
Schaefer and Cobley believe the garden will not only serve as a place of nourishment, but also will aid people’s physical and mental health in the long term.
“This benefits everybody,” Schaefer said.
For more information about the community garden, or to get involved, call city hall at (989) 288-3113.
