Market Chickens
Grand champion: Owen Latunski
Reserve champion: Megan Litomisky
Lightweight pen
Grand champion: Darrin Alward
Reserve champion: Jared Ritter
Mediumweight pen
Grand champion: Megan Litomisky
Reserve champion: Kaylie Atkins
Heavyweight pen
Grand champion: Owen Latunski
Reserve champion: Samuel Nethaway
Turkey hen
Grand champion: Abigail Glass
Reserve champion: Jackson Tillman
Turkey tom
Grand champion: Lane Arnett
Reserve champion: Isiah Pasik
Market duck
Grand champion: Angel Caverly
Reserve champion: Joshua Austin
Market Goose
Grand champion: Ally Glass
Reserve champion: Amy Glass
