Market Chickens

Grand champion: Owen Latunski

Reserve champion: Megan Litomisky

Lightweight pen

Grand champion: Darrin Alward

Reserve champion: Jared Ritter

Mediumweight pen

Grand champion: Megan Litomisky

Reserve champion: Kaylie Atkins

Heavyweight pen

Grand champion: Owen Latunski

Reserve champion: Samuel Nethaway

Turkey hen

Grand champion: Abigail Glass

Reserve champion: Jackson Tillman

Turkey tom

Grand champion: Lane Arnett

Reserve champion: Isiah Pasik

Market duck

Grand champion: Angel Caverly

Reserve champion: Joshua Austin

Market Goose

Grand champion: Ally Glass

Reserve champion: Amy Glass

