Youth Needlework
Best of Show
Kiara Nichols
Superiors: Kiara Nichols, Renae Holderbaum, Hannah Walters, Paige Fondren
Blue ribbons: Aubree Bronkema, Henry Kiesling, Onaleigh McVay, Gabriella Schu, Sierra Smith, Renae Holderbaum, Brenna Kiesling, Kiara Nichols, Miranda Spitler, Sara Bishop, Hannah Walters, Taylor Jacobs, Alivha Eastman, Paige Fondren, Tirzah Heuer, Lae-La Papczak, Mariah Tilson, Sophia Wellman, Sara Long, Detiny Farley, Kendall Foster, Charles Nolph, Hannah Nolph
