Youth Needlework

Best of Show

Kiara Nichols

Superiors: Kiara Nichols, Renae Holderbaum, Hannah Walters, Paige Fondren

Blue ribbons: Aubree Bronkema, Henry Kiesling, Onaleigh McVay, Gabriella Schu, Sierra Smith, Renae Holderbaum, Brenna Kiesling, Kiara Nichols, Miranda Spitler, Sara Bishop, Hannah Walters, Taylor Jacobs, Alivha Eastman, Paige Fondren, Tirzah Heuer, Lae-La Papczak, Mariah Tilson, Sophia Wellman, Sara Long, Detiny Farley, Kendall Foster, Charles Nolph, Hannah Nolph

