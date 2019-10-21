Family pride at 100

BENNINGTON TWP. — When William Fred Kline agreed to pass down his 80-acre farm along Bennington Road to his son Roland in 1934, he sold the farm for $1 and “love and affection.”
William Kline purchased the farm Dec. 31, 1918. Saturday, his great-grandson Doug, who now owns and operates the farm, welcomed family and friends to celebrate its centennial anniversary.
“I just thought it’d be nice to get everybody together,” Doug Kline said. “I don’t think this happens enough in people’s lives, you don’t see enough of your family, you know? I thought this was an occasion worth celebrating.”
Kline, 56, took over the family farm in 2009, though he had been helping his grandfather Roland and father Earl tend to the land since he was 5 years old.
“I used to come down here all the time, helping my grandpa with chores, helping him bail hay,” Kline said. “And just having the property here, being able to ride around on my mini bike out in the fields, being able to shoot pigeons in the barn and make hay forts, I loved it. Having the opportunity to grow up and have those things was great; people in town don’t always have those opportunities.”
Kline currently rotates between farming corn, soybeans and wheat on the 80 acres of land at 5310 W. Bennington Road, although he also raises cattle, chicken and pigs, doing the majority of the work by himself.
Farming is not Kline’s full-time occupation, however, he also serves as the plant manager for Cardinal Fabricating in Williamston, where he has worked for the past 20 years.
Despite having a full-time job, Kline said he still has no problem getting the farm work done; he often works until 10 p.m. in the fields during the planting and harvesting seasons.
“It’s a running joke that I’m the only person that has lights that work on any of my equipment, because I work from four (in the afternoon) until whenever I get it done, and that’s what I do every year regardless of whether it’s supposed to rain tomorrow or if it’s not,” Kline said. “I just stay out there and get it done, that’s kind of my work ethic, you know, and I probably got that from my grandfather and my dad. When you start something, it’s just nice to follow through and get it done.”
Kline said he was fortunate to get everything planted this year before the heavy rains that occurred throughout Shiawassee County because the rainfall made things difficult for a number or area farmers.
He noted, though, farming is becoming difficult to remain profitable.
“That’s one thing that’s hard for me, the input costs, because it’s not a guarantee,” Kline said. “I’m pretty black and white. I like to know if I push this one way, here’s the reaction I’m going to get, and with farming you can’t do that, it’s all about mother nature. The last few years the weather has changed so dramatically with the rains and the droughts, it’s quite a gamble any more.”
Despite the challenges, Kline has kept the farm going.
The farm received its certification as a Michigan Centennial Farm — being owned by the same family for 100 years — from the Historical Society of Michigan earlier this year.
“My grandpa farmed this with one tractor, and even before that with a team of horses, and now I’ve got five tractors floating around here,” Kline said. “We’ve progressed so far to farm this. In a couple good days I can plant everything and in a couple good days I can harvest it. It’s crazy how far technology has come.
“I’m very glad my mom and dad were able to see this, reaching 100 years,” Kline added.
As for the future, Kline hopes it remains in the family; his 30-year-old son DJ has expressed interest in taking over the operation. Until then, Kline is happy to continue to do the work.
“It’s nice to have a little working farm here, and it’s relaxing for me actually, it really is. I don’t mind going out there,” Kline said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.