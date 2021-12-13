Poinsettias are our most iconic Christmas flower, but not the only one.
Christmas cacti provide colorful flowers in a refined, delicate style — in contrast to the big, bold solid display of a poinsettia’s petal-like leaf bracts. And while my poinsettias are usually spent by New Year’s Day, the Christmas cactus is durable and resilient. Easy to grow and long-lived, I’ve heard many stories of grandmother’s plant being passed down through the family.
It’s a friendly cactus, spineless, with an upright, then arching form. Over time the older stems become woody and the new green growth cascades beautifully. Flowers begin as tear-shaped buds on the tips and joints of the plant’s leaflike stems, and gradually expand into tubular blooms with several rows of petals. Colors are vibrant shades of true red, pink, magenta, purple and peachy-yellow, sometimes two-toned.
Though we associate cacti with hot, dry, desert climates, these plants hail from coastal mountain rainforests of southeastern Brazil — a tropical region, but at high altitudes where conditions are comparatively cool, shaded, and distinctly humid. Like orchids and bromeliads, Christmas cacti are epiphytes, growing not in the ground, but in the mossy crevices of tree bark, in places where composting leaves and other forest debris accumulates.
This adaptation to thrive in filtered lighting and mild temperatures means the Christmas cactus is well-suited to growing conditions in our homes. Perfectly happy in temperatures comfortable to us, near a bright window and away from drafty windows or main entry doors. Humidity will be lower in our forced-air heated homes, but the cactus’s succulent stems are durable and tolerant.
The most common cause of failure is overwatering. But don’t just give the plant a short shot of water now and then and assume it will be ok. A good periodic dousing is much better.
Check the soil just below the surface, and water only when it feels dry. Take the plant to the sink, remove the saucer or decorative pot cover or and pour water slowly over the soil surface until it runs out the drainage holes in the pot. Let it rest for a half hour or so, then repeat. After another half hour, replace the cover, and move the plant back over by the window. In the case of an enormous heirloom plant, water in place, and after a half hour, use a towel to wick away the pooled water.
When shopping for a new plant, ensure many weeks of bloom by looking for one with some open flowers and lots of buds Always cover the plant before leaving the store to protect from the sudden cold, and carefully unwrap as soon as you get home.
Although some bud drop is normal with handling, also be aware that the flower buds will twist toward the light, and excessive moving and twisting can cause buds to fall off. To minimize this, keep the plant in about the same position until it has finished flowering, and at that point rotate to put the opposite side closest to the window. This can encourage a second flush of bloom.
After the holidays, just monitor water and turn the plants periodically to keep plants growing symmetrically. They are happy to spend their summers outdoors under a tree, but also handle benign neglect on a table in the guest bedroom.
Much has been published on how to manipulate a Christmas cactus to bloom again next year. But I have found that these plants rebloom reliably on their own, with no fussing or hiding them in the closet. However, this will happen on the cactus’s own schedule, usually closer to Thanksgiving than Christmas.
They’re lovely, regardless of the timing.
