The allure of flowers is what typically draws us to ornamental gardening. We put together our first gardens choosing a color palette and carefully planning a sequence of perennial bloom, spring through fall, with a liberal dose of long blooming annuals to ensure a constant display.
But foliage, always, is a key component of a great garden display. It can be subtle, a green backdrop to the floral show, or take a more active role. Even more reliable than the near-constant flowering of annuals, foliage can provide a rainbow of colors and create a more complex layering of the elements that bring beauty to the garden. And it isn’t much affected by erratic weather that can shift the bloom time of seasonal plants.
First, remember that blooming plants have foliage. So when you’re choosing those beautiful flowers, consider the plant’s leaves as well. It’s worth seeking out varieties that provide great foliage before and even after the bloom.
For spring, you can find bearded, Japanese and yellow flag irises with yellow or white striping on the leaves. Bonfire and Chameleon spurge (Euphorbia) have burgundy leaves. Goldheart old-fashioned bleeding heart brings lemon-yellow foliage throughout the season.
Cranesbills, or perennial geraniums, are a diverse group blooming in spring to summer, some nearly constantly, and include some selections with yellow- or wine-tinted leaves, or variegated patterns with burgundy or white. Lamb’s ear (Stachys) has stout spires of lavender flowers in summer; a pleasing complement to the plant’s felted silver leaves. And of course, a plant’s foliage doesn’t have to be colorful to make a contribution — one of my favorites is the spreading green leaves of Japanese anemone, from which branching wiry stems rise in late summer and fall to provide an abundance of pink or white flowers.
Ornamental grasses that bloom in late summer and fall make a much greater garden impact when they also have great leaves from the moment they emerge in spring. I really like the variegated maiden grass, with near white foliage that never burns, makes a respectable show by early June, and forms a magnificent 5- to 6-foot fountain by September.
Some plants are grown primarily for their foliage, with flowers that are either insignificant or just a nice bonus. Coral bells (Heuchera) have nearly reached this status, once grown exclusively for their petite nodding flowers in shades of red, pink or white, modern hybrids are definitely foliage plants. Large leaves in shades of citrus yellow, amber, peach and burgundy, matte or glossy, and sometimes variegated with speckles of pink, marbled with white, or with silver netting overlaid on the base color.
Small shrubs provide a range of foliage colors and textures, and by nature are more consistent since they merely leaf out on their established framework of branches, rather than having to start from the ground each spring. Barberry provides mounds of petite rounded leaves in jade green, yellow, or burgundy — solid, gold-edged or pink-swirled. Some selections have a narrow upright habit, perfect for breaking up a planting of mounded forms or grassy textures. Consider variegated red-stem dogwood, golden-leaved Tiger-eye sumac, variegated or wine-leaved weigela, and compact, dwarf evergreens like Blue Star juniper.
The creative part of the exercise is to make combinations of plants that bring out the best attributes of all the components. Use the abundant summer flowers, perennials and annuals, as well as the foliage players. Look for details, colors in stems or vein of a leaf, flower buds in contrast to open blooms or the blossom’s center. A great pairing will use both color contrast and echo to create a balance that can be both subtle and dramatic.
The days are growing longer, but we have lots of planning time before spring.
