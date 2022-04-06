Is it time to catch spring fever just yet?

Spring is slowly wakening the landscapes, but it will be weeks before the ground is warm enough for us to get out and start digging.
Yet discount store center aisles have had colorful displays filled with boxed fruit plants, perennials and summer flowering bulbs for a month or more. It’s tempting to pick up a few treasures, especially in our state of spring fever — but is it a good idea?
These plants can be a good value — but act soon.
You’ll notice that the woody plants are starting to leaf out, responding to the warm temperatures and light in the store. Perennials and bulbs may also start to grow, but it can be more difficult to tell, in their sealed bags packed with peat moss. Packages are not designed to be cared for by the store; bags are usually tied at the stems, with no practical way to add water. Their shelf life is limited, and if they sit in the store too long, plants are stressed, and roots dry out — reducing their chance for success in your garden.
Inspect any branches sticking out of the top of the package. Look for signs of healthy growth, leaves or green buds, on the branch or starting at its base. If there are no leaves, gently flex the stem. It should not be brittle or snap. Pass if it looks like the leaves may have dried up on the plant.
Make sure those tender leaves are not exposed to cold (below 40 degrees) on the way home. Gently open the package on arrival and loosen the bag at the stem. Make a few nicks in the bottom of the bag to allow water to drain out and give the plant a drink. Set in a cool, bright location until you have a chance to plant them, temporarily, in pots.
Bulbs are usually in peat- or sawdust-filled bags closed with a cardboard ‘topper’ that has a photo and planting instructions. Perennials like hosta and daylily may be packaged the same way, though the bag may be in an open-ended box printed with colorful photos. Gently inspect the bulbs or plant crowns through the plastic bag. They should be firm and plump, not soft or mushy and not dried out and hard. Sometimes they will have started to grow, and you can see a few light-colored shoots. If possible, select plants with shorter sprouts that have not grown the ‘wrong way’, back toward the bottom of the bulb.
When you get the perennial or bulb packages home, you may store them or plant them in pots.
To store, put the entire package in a paper bag and place in a cool, dry location, such as the back of the refrigerator or vegetable crisper, or an unheated basement or root cellar. Bring them out and plant in the garden when soil is warm and dry enough to work.
To pot the perennials, bulbs or shrubs, use a good, light potting mix. I use old plastic pots left over from last year’s nursery purchases.
The goal is to hold the plants until the garden soil has warmed and they can safely be planted outdoors, so I plant shallowly, just covering the crowns and any pale growth with potting mix.
Set your potted plants in a cool, bright spot, and water sparingly — they won’t use much. When danger of frost has passed, transition them to the outdoors, starting with a few hours in the shade and gradually increase exposure until they are ready for their planting site. Plant perennials and shrubs with the crown at soil level, and bulbs according to the guidelines on the original packaging.
