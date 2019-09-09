LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week announced the following appointments to various committees, including two area men.
The appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
Michigan Soybean
Promotion Committee
Mark J. Senk, of Owosso, is a wheat, corn, and soybean farmer.
Senk is appointed to succeed Robert Moore, whose term expires Sept. 23, 2019, to represent District 6 growers, for a term commencing Sept. 24, 2019 and expiring Sept. 23, 2022.
The Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee develops procedures relating to the soybean marketing program and recommends amendments to the marketing program.
The committee prepares the estimated budget required for the proper operation of the marketing program, develops methods for collecting and auditing the assessments, and collects and assembles information and data necessary for proper administration of the marketing program.
Michigan Wheat Promotion Committee
Anthony G. Bohac, of Owosso, is a retired teacher, coach, and administrator from Corunna Public Schools who now operates his family’s wheat, soybean, and corn farm.
Bohac is appointed to succeed Frank Vyskocil, whose term expired May 31, 2019, to represent District 6 growers, for a term commencing Sept. 10, 2019, and expiring May 31, 2022.
The Michigan Wheat Promotion Committee seeks to promote the production and consumption of wheat grown in Michigan and assists in the agricultural research and development of wheat products.
