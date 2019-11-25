For the next several months, most of us will be appreciating the landscape through the window, from the comfort of our heated homes.
The seasonal change of perspective brings out the bones of the garden. The greens and blues of evergreen trees and shrubs, the bark, branches and berries of deciduous woody plants, and the rustling stalks of dried ornamental grasses and other perennials left standing for winter interest.
Hardscape elements or garden structures like arbors, pergolas and fences also come into sharper focus, along with elements such as containers, birdbaths and garden art. With plant foliage gone, frost and snow highlight the curves, angles and lines, and any colors stand out in stark contrast to the white of frost and snow.
My birdbaths are sturdy cement, found items picked up at estate sales and weathered enough that I don’t worry about protecting them from the elements. The latest is painted my favorite cobalt blue, and placed at the far side of an island bed visible from the living room window. I’m expecting it to bring some life to the winterscape, and cohesion with a pair of large, weather-safe pots painted the same color and permanently situated in gardens visible in the same view.
Any well-placed, brightly colored accent can have a similar effect. A gazing globe or bowling ball on a pedestal, hanging art from a tree branch, a garden gnome—you get the idea. The key to success is keeping it to a minimum. Bright objects have to fight for attention in summer’s forest of leaves and blooms, but a little goes a long way against winter’s muted hues.
A few years ago, I wrote about my copper rain-chain that hangs from the eave trough in clear view from another living room window. It has held up beautifully through all kinds of weather, swaying in the wind, becoming a dynamic water feature as rain flows from cup to cup during a storm and an ever-changing ice sculpture in winter. It’s been an enjoyable, no-fuss addition to the landscape, and I would recommend trying one.
I have a penchant for rusty or rustic objects. I like the way they recede quietly behind the exuberance of summer’s foliage and flowers, but shift to the foreground when the others sleep.
An antique grinding wheel provides the geometry of a perfect circle on an angled iron frame. In summer, an old side-delivery hay rake is lined with cocofiber and planted with petunias, but is transformed after the frost to emphasize its large iron wheels and rows of slender tines. A few antique metal-spoked wheels from similar farm implements are tucked in other garden spaces and tie the scheme together.
Aged objects blend easily into the garden, already weathered as if they’ve been there all along. New items or more traditional art will also find their place over time. Left on their own, unglazed terracotta, cement, marble and metals will take on their characteristic patinas, mossy, weathered or rusted. Create a bold statement by keeping your art pristine, cleaned, painted and in greater contrast to nature’s more casual structure.
Benches, swings and garden chairs also provide that symmetrical contrast to nature’s forms. Blanketed with a deep, gentle snow they look plump, padded and soft, as if welcoming us to rest in the cool, quiet of winter’s silence.
