Most garden plants fall into one of three categories that help define how we grow them.
Trees and shrubs are relatively permanent additions to our landscapes, woody plants that provide year-round structure and seasonal flowers, berries or foliage — and in the case of evergreens, winter color. A certain amount of patience is required as we wait for new additions to mature into their full potential.
And if your home landscape includes mature shade trees, appreciate and work with them if you can, as they are nearly irreplaceable at equal size.
Annuals are plants with a one-season life cycle, in which they start from seed, grow to blooming size, flower, set seed and die. The ornamental types we grow in our gardens have been selected for larger and more prolific flowers and many are hybridized to be sterile — essentially tricked into producing wave after wave of flowers, trying to set seeds that never form. These plants bring abundant color to our gardens, but need to be replaced each spring.
Perennials strike a midpoint; herbaceous plants that die back to the ground in winter, but survive, emerging anew from the ground in springtime. Some are short-lived, returning for just a few seasons before fading away. These tend to be the flashy, longer blooming perennials such as coreopsis and blanket flower, which put more energy into flowers and seed production than into hardy crowns.
Others are quite permanent, slower to spread and producing brief but showy flowers. Perhaps best known of these are peonies and poppies, whose spring display may mark the site of a long abandoned farmstead. Most, of course, fall somewhere in between.
Popular opinion seems to vary between which of these groups are the best or the easiest to grow. When I first came to horticulture, perennials were touted as the low maintenance alternative to annuals, just plant once and enjoy.
Over the years, annuals have tried to push them off the pedestal, with constant color, more and unique varieties and accommodating the current interest in container gardens. Shrubs, too, have grown in popularity with the introduction of many new varieties, selected for prolific bloom, showy foliage, quick maturity and compact size easy to use in smaller landscapes and as part of perennial gardens.
Personally, I wouldn’t do without any of the three. I started as a purist for perennials, believing that careful plant selection will provide both year around beauty and a collection that could be built over time instead of starting from scratch every spring. It works in theory, but all perennials need some maintenance, whether deadheading or weeding during the growing season, dividing and restraining spreaders or simply cutting back the frost-killed plant tops in the fall or early spring.
Annuals alone are color-packed and exciting, but expensive and labor intensive to plant each spring unless you’re working with a very small space.
Mature shrubs and trees have a grace and beauty all their own, but these too require some care and maintenance pruning, and tend to be a subtle presence for long parts of the season.
I like to use the woody plants for structure, especially in winter, and as a backdrop during their quiet time in midsummer. Perennials provide constant and amazing waves of seasonal change that make every venture into the garden an opportunity for discovery. Annuals bring a constant of summer color that the seasonal movements can revolve around, and a chance to try something different and new every season without having to start a new planting bed.
Combined, they provide the materials for the balanced landscape.
