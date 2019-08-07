Adult Drawings

Pen and Ink or Ink w/ Color

Jessica Hickey

Pencil or Colored Pencil

Julie Dieck

Charcoal

Cassie Stone

Water Color

Dawn Campbell

Any Other

Ian Bowman

Adult Oil Paintings

Landscape

Sue Krause

Animals

Linda Holland

Portrait

Ang Bair-Hanchett

Any Other

Dawn Campbell

Adult Acrylics

Landscape

Dawn Campbell

Animals

Morgan Currier

Abstract

Sue Krause

Any Other

Dawn Campbell

Adult Ceramics

Glazed

Betty Osmer

Hand Molded

Cheryl Charters

Any Other

Cheryl Charters

Drawings (Children 5-6)

Pencil or Colored Pencil

Leland Griffith

Crayons

Keegan Budden

Any Other

Riley Sovis

Drawings (Children 7-9)

Pencil or Colored Pencil

Caleb Cutler

Crayons

Cala Mellentine

Water Color

Gabriella Edington

Oil Paintings

Braxton Koterba

Any Other

Izabelle Drake

Drawings (Children 10-11)

Pen and Ink

Sophie Schlaack

Water Color

Sophie Schlaack

Pastels

Sophie Schlaack

Pencil or Colored Pencil

Tirzah Heuer

Crayons

Colby Heuer

Drawings (Children 12-15)

Pen and Ink

Bella Sharkey

Pencil or Colored Pencil

Bella Sharkey

Oil Paintings

Kelsey Andrykovich

Any Other

Aliyah Bentley

Ceramics (Children 5-15)

Hand Molded

Clayton Schultz

Any Other

Keegan Budden

Adult Photography

Display 4 B&W

Karen Johnson

Macro Photography

Lisa Freeman

Unusual Picture

Sydney Cairns

Color Enlargement

Karen Johnston

Animal Four-legged

Jordan Lulham

Display 4 Color

Karen Johnston

Night Picture

Garret Smith

B&W Enlargement

Rachel Cameron

Landscape Picture

Morgan Currier

Bird, Fowl, Poultry

Brandee Mellentine

Portrait

Patricia Stevenson

Sports

Malary Thorsby

Still Life

Aleigha Williams

Action

Malary Thorsby

Architectural

Josephine Howard

Digital Enhanced/Photoshopped

Josephine Howard

Any Other

Patricia Stevenson

Photography (Children 8-15)

Unusual

Tirzah Heuer

Landscape Picture

Sophie Loresch

Bird, Fowl, Poultry

Landon Perdue

Display 4 Color

Karsyn Dix

Animal Four-legged

Karsyn Dix

Action

Katlyn Cunningham

Any Other

Zane Rumisek

Photography (Children 5-8)

Animal Picture

Keegan Budden

Any Other

Clarissa Howard

