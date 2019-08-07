Adult Drawings
Pen and Ink or Ink w/ Color
Jessica Hickey
Pencil or Colored Pencil
Julie Dieck
Charcoal
Cassie Stone
Water Color
Dawn Campbell
Any Other
Ian Bowman
Adult Oil Paintings
Landscape
Sue Krause
Animals
Linda Holland
Portrait
Ang Bair-Hanchett
Any Other
Dawn Campbell
Adult Acrylics
Landscape
Dawn Campbell
Animals
Morgan Currier
Abstract
Sue Krause
Any Other
Dawn Campbell
Adult Ceramics
Glazed
Betty Osmer
Hand Molded
Cheryl Charters
Any Other
Cheryl Charters
Drawings (Children 5-6)
Pencil or Colored Pencil
Leland Griffith
Crayons
Keegan Budden
Any Other
Riley Sovis
Drawings (Children 7-9)
Pencil or Colored Pencil
Caleb Cutler
Crayons
Cala Mellentine
Water Color
Gabriella Edington
Oil Paintings
Braxton Koterba
Any Other
Izabelle Drake
Drawings (Children 10-11)
Pen and Ink
Sophie Schlaack
Water Color
Sophie Schlaack
Pastels
Sophie Schlaack
Pencil or Colored Pencil
Tirzah Heuer
Crayons
Colby Heuer
Drawings (Children 12-15)
Pen and Ink
Bella Sharkey
Pencil or Colored Pencil
Bella Sharkey
Oil Paintings
Kelsey Andrykovich
Any Other
Aliyah Bentley
Ceramics (Children 5-15)
Hand Molded
Clayton Schultz
Any Other
Keegan Budden
Adult Photography
Display 4 B&W
Karen Johnson
Macro Photography
Lisa Freeman
Unusual Picture
Sydney Cairns
Color Enlargement
Karen Johnston
Animal Four-legged
Jordan Lulham
Display 4 Color
Karen Johnston
Night Picture
Garret Smith
B&W Enlargement
Rachel Cameron
Landscape Picture
Morgan Currier
Bird, Fowl, Poultry
Brandee Mellentine
Portrait
Patricia Stevenson
Sports
Malary Thorsby
Still Life
Aleigha Williams
Action
Malary Thorsby
Architectural
Josephine Howard
Digital Enhanced/Photoshopped
Josephine Howard
Any Other
Patricia Stevenson
Photography (Children 8-15)
Unusual
Tirzah Heuer
Landscape Picture
Sophie Loresch
Bird, Fowl, Poultry
Landon Perdue
Display 4 Color
Karsyn Dix
Animal Four-legged
Karsyn Dix
Action
Katlyn Cunningham
Any Other
Zane Rumisek
Photography (Children 5-8)
Animal Picture
Keegan Budden
Any Other
Clarissa Howard
