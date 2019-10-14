When we think of fall color, the first thing that often comes to mind is leaves. Trees alight with brilliant scarlet, orange, crimson and gold. But fall fruits are another, if more subdued source of autumn beauty, and often longer lasting.
American beautyberry, Callicarpa americana, is a well-behaved shrub with an open form and outward pointing branches. In late spring, branches are lined with petite lilac flowers, followed in autumn by dense berry clusters in a unique shade of periwinkle purple. Leaves turn a bronzed gold that nicely compliment the fruit. In our climate, these shrubs often die back to the ground like a perennial, emerging again each spring to repeat the cycle.
Many rugosa shrub roses produce large, showy fruits called hips. These begin to form in midsummer after the first wave of flowers, but appear in abundance as the growing season ends and last well into winter. Rose hips are edible, and are a flavorful source of vitamin C, often used in herbal teas. Color range includes orange, yellow and red.
Red chokeberry (Aronia) is a native shrub that provides attractive berries that are great for fall and winter decoration, both on the plant and cut for indoor use. The fruit is small but abundant, creating a mist of red on a six to ten foot tall, upright, slowly spreading shrub.
Another native beauty is winterberry, also called Michigan holly (Ilex verticillata). While it is a true holly, it is not evergreen like traditional Christmas holly. This makes the plants much easier to grow, as they do not have to be protected from drying winter winds. It means that the dense clusters of bright red berries are even more striking, lining the branches without being hidden by foliage. Display usually lasts into January.
There are many excellent viburnums for our climate, most with showy white flowers in spring or early summer, followed by broad, flat clusters of fruit. Most striking for fall and winter display is the American cranberrybush, Viburnum trilobum. Like their namesake, berries are large and brilliant red, and are held in dense clusters.
After the leaves turn scarlet and drop, the fruit persists throughout the winter, often still clinging to the branches until new growth emerges in spring. These large shrubs reach six to ten feet in height and are an ideal transition plant between natural and more formal areas of the landscape. They are also good hedges or screens.
Crabapple trees are most prized for their fragrant spring flowers in white, shades of pink and red. Small apple fruits form over the summer, and ripen to red, orange or yellow by autumn.
Most modern hybrids have been selected for small but abundant fruit that makes a lovely display in autumn and early winter, catching frost and snow. They will hold on the tree all winter, but by spring are just tiny dried fruits that melt away in the spring rain. Nonetheless, it is best to grow them where the fruit will not drop on the driveway, patio or walk.
And one of my favorites is the Washington hawthorn, Crataegus phaenopyrum. Trees reach 20 to 25 feet at maturity, with a rounded to oval form, quite pretty as a specimen in the lawn. Branches are thorny, so need to be kept away from traffic areas. White spring flowers yield clusters of orange to red fruit, striking against the small, glossy leaves as they turn rich scarlet, ruby and plum shades in autumn. Fruit will persist through winter.
Appreciate the colorful fruits, and watch for the birds as they enjoy them over the months to come.
