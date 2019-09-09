CORUNNA — The next meeting of the Owosso Garden Club begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 S Shiawassee St.
Cloyse Lundie will present an “Introduction to Wine Making” and share his experience in this craft.
Dick Clark and JoEllen Hartley have prepared a “Back to School” program featuring an interactive question-and-answer session on gardening and the garden club. There will be prizes.
New program/membership booklets will be distributed.
