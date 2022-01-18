Winter is the season for house plants.
A plant shopping trip is a welcome diversion from the snow and cold and can also help get a head start on the spring garden. Look for plants that can be enjoyed indoors now but would also look stunning in a summer container combination. Think of it as a little early shopping, and one less thing on your May shopping list.
Taller, upright plants can easily replace the traditional “spike” in a classic annual combination planter.
Mother-in-law tongue or snake plant (sansevieria) typically grows stiffly upright, and can grow in sun or shade outdoors, and bright or low light indoors. Plants are durable and forgiving, indoors or out. Slender leaves rise from the soil, usually straight up and looking like a cluster of sword blades jutting skyward. Foliage can be jet black, golden, silvery gray, or variegated with shades of any or all of these. The diminutive birdnest form has shorter leaves that are slightly rolled at their base and a slight vase shape to its profile. Sansevieria cylindrica has leaves that are completely round in cross section. It is distinctly succulent and looks much like an aloe vera plant. Any of these would make a great addition to a mixed planter for height and form, or in its own complimentary pot alone or as part of a group of containers.
Rubber tree plants (ficus elastica) are another tall choice, sporting oval, fleshy, substantial leaves, angled upward on plants with an overall upright to rounded form. Bright light is ideal, though low light is tolerated. Traditional varieties are ‘Robusta’ with green leaves and ‘Burgundy’ with appropriately colored foliage. I am particularly taken with a couple of variegated forms. ‘Silvie’ has gray green leaves, neatly edged in cream with the occasional flare into the center of the leaf. New growth is flushed pink, as are the leaf backs and stems. Or kick it up a notch with ‘Ruby’, whose variegation pattern is similar but dominated with rich purple-red overtones and beet-pink highlights. Picture either of these paired with bright pink flowers, or silver-leaved companions in a combination.
Golden Pothos (epipremnum) is an excellent choice for cascading over container’s edge. And it’s one of those nearly indestructible plants for which we’ve all heard testimonials. Heart-shaped leaves on vining or trailing stems thrive in bright indirect light and also do well in low light conditions. Despite the ‘golden’ in the name, most have bright emerald green leaves, frequently splashed with yellow or cream. I’ve also found a pure lemon-yellow leaved form, called ‘Neon’, which brightens the darkest corners. These plants are fantastic outdoor performers in shaded sites and make an excellent trailing plant for mixed containers. If vines get a little straggly, cut them back hard. Unlike most plants, they will not branch where cut, but send up new shoots from the soil.
Dracaenas are a big, diverse group of plants that includes the classic spike that is so popular for the center of a geranium planter. Dracaena marginata or dragon tree has foliage similar to the spike, but offers brighter foliage colors on slender trunks. Dracaena fragrans limelight is a personal favorite, with broad yellow foliage that glows in the shade. Bright indirect light indoors, and outdoor shade.
Most any houseplant can be brought directly outdoors to a shaded location once temperatures are consistently above 40 degrees.
For those that can handle full sun, the transition needs to be made gradually so plants can adjust without leaf burn.
Enjoy these treasures indoors for now, followed by a dazzling new summer role.
