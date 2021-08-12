Youth Beef Breed Champions

Hereford

Heifer Summer yearling:

First place: Kiara Nichol

Heifer Jr. yearling

First place: Matthew Nichols

Champion: Matthew Nichols

Reserve champion: Kiara Nichols

Commercial heifer

Jr. Heifer calf

First place: Isla Britten

Second place: Abigail Olger

Heifer Jr. yearling

First place: Paula Olger

2-yr-old cow/calf:

First place: Abigail Olger

Champion: Isla Britten

Reserve champion: Paula Olger

