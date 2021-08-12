Youth Beef Breed Champions
Hereford
Heifer Summer yearling:
First place: Kiara Nichol
Heifer Jr. yearling
First place: Matthew Nichols
Champion: Matthew Nichols
Reserve champion: Kiara Nichols
Commercial heifer
Jr. Heifer calf
First place: Isla Britten
Second place: Abigail Olger
Heifer Jr. yearling
First place: Paula Olger
2-yr-old cow/calf:
First place: Abigail Olger
Champion: Isla Britten
Reserve champion: Paula Olger
