Walk trot western equitation 17-21
First place: Juliana Wolf
Second place: Raven Shire
Third place: Morgan Gentner
Walk trot western equitation 14-16
First place: Bethany Jablonkski
Second place: Megan Litomisky
Third place: Anna Krumm
Walk trot western equitation 12-13
First place: Olivia Phillips
Second place: Megan Krumm
Third place: Regan Gentner
Walk trot western equitation 8-11
First place: Gabrielle Sumner
Second place: Grace Spiess
Third place: Miley Spiess
Western equitation 17-21
First place: Avianna Jackson
Second place: Alonna Malatinsky
Third place: Jessica Belen
Western equitation 14-16
First place: Maya Edwards
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Cara Henderson
Western equitation 12-13
First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Second place: Ian Klein
Third place: Adele Jones
Western equitation 8-11
First place: Izabell Konesny
Second place: Hannah Hart
Third place: Sierra Harvey
Western equitation novice 8-21
First place: Madison Bradley
Second place: Jorie Barrett
Third place: Angel Litomisky
Walk trot western pleasure 17-21
First place: Juliana Wolf
Second place: Morgan Gentner
Walk trot western pleasure 14-16
First place: Bethany Jablonski
Second place: Megan Litomisky
Third place: Anna Krumm
-Walk trot western pleasure 12-13
First place: Olivia Phillips
Second place: Megan Krumm
Third place: Reagan Gentner
Walk trot western pleasure 8-11
First place: Gabrielle Sumner
Second place: Ashtyn Lantz
Third place: Madison Brown
Western pleasure 17-21
First place: Hanna Miller
Second place: Alonna Malatinsky
Third place: Avianna Jackson
Western pleasure 14-16
First place: Brynley Hay
Second place: Amara Jackson
Third place: Maddie Daenzer
Western pleasure 12-13
First place: Jaxon Smith
Second place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Third place: Adele Jones
Western pleasure 8-11
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Izabell Konesny
Third place: Autumn (Last name not listed)
Western pleasure novice 8-21
First place: Madison Bradley
Second place: Jorie Barrett
Third place: Angel Litomisky
Western discipline rail 17-21
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Avianna Jackson
Third place: Malary Thorsby
Western discipline rail 14-16
First place: Amara Jackson
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Kendall Shettler
Western discipline rail 12-13
First place: Adele Jones
Second place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Third place: Jaxon Smith
Western discipline rail 8-11
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Izabell Konesny
Third place: Hannah Hart
Western bareback equitation 17-21
First place: Jessica Belen
Second place: Madison Chimko
Third place: Ashley Abrams
Western bareback equitation 14-16
First place: Cara Henderson
Second place: Kendall Shettler
Third place: Kennedy Peplinski
Western bareback equitation 12-13
First place: Adele Jones
Second place: Ian Klein
Third place: Jaxon Smith
Western bareback equitation 8-11
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Autumn Gentner
Third place: Hannah Hart
Champion western senior: Hannah Miller
Reserve western senior: Madison Chmiko
Champion western intermediate: Maya Edwards
Reserve western intermediate: Brynley Hay
Champion western junior: Jaxon Smith
Reserve western junior: Sierra Harvey
Overall Grand champion: Madison Chmiko
Overall reserve champion: Cara Henderson
High point Winners
Age 17-21
Grand champion: Madison Chmiko
Reserve: Mallory Thorsby
14-16
Grand champion: Maddie Daenzer and Cara Henderson (tie)
Reserve: Kennedy Peplinski
12-13
Grand champion: Adele Jones
Reserve: Jaxon Smith
8-11
Grand champion: Izabell Konseny
Sierra Harvey
High point Walk Trot Winners
17-21
Grand champion: Juliana Wolf
Reserve: Morgan Gentner
14-16
Grand champion: Megan Litomisky and Bethany Jablonski (tie)
Reserve: Neveah Wyper
12-13
Grand champion: Olivia Phillips
Reserve: Reagan Gentner
8-11
Grand champion: Grace Spiess
Reserve: Gabrielle Sumner
