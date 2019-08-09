Walk trot western equitation 17-21

First place: Juliana Wolf

Second place: Raven Shire

Third place: Morgan Gentner

Walk trot western equitation 14-16

First place: Bethany Jablonkski

Second place: Megan Litomisky

Third place: Anna Krumm

Walk trot western equitation 12-13

First place: Olivia Phillips

Second place: Megan Krumm

Third place: Regan Gentner

Walk trot western equitation 8-11

First place: Gabrielle Sumner

Second place: Grace Spiess

Third place: Miley Spiess

Western equitation 17-21

First place: Avianna Jackson

Second place: Alonna Malatinsky

Third place: Jessica Belen

Western equitation 14-16

First place: Maya Edwards

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Cara Henderson

Western equitation 12-13

First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Second place: Ian Klein

Third place: Adele Jones

Western equitation 8-11

First place: Izabell Konesny

Second place: Hannah Hart

Third place: Sierra Harvey

Western equitation novice 8-21

First place: Madison Bradley

Second place: Jorie Barrett

Third place: Angel Litomisky

Walk trot western pleasure 17-21

First place: Juliana Wolf

Second place: Morgan Gentner

Walk trot western pleasure 14-16

First place: Bethany Jablonski

Second place: Megan Litomisky

Third place: Anna Krumm

-Walk trot western pleasure 12-13

First place: Olivia Phillips

Second place: Megan Krumm

Third place: Reagan Gentner

Walk trot western pleasure 8-11

First place: Gabrielle Sumner

Second place: Ashtyn Lantz

Third place: Madison Brown

Western pleasure 17-21

First place: Hanna Miller

Second place: Alonna Malatinsky

Third place: Avianna Jackson

Western pleasure 14-16

First place: Brynley Hay

Second place: Amara Jackson

Third place: Maddie Daenzer

Western pleasure 12-13

First place: Jaxon Smith

Second place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Third place: Adele Jones

Western pleasure 8-11

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Izabell Konesny

Third place: Autumn (Last name not listed)

Western pleasure novice 8-21

First place: Madison Bradley

Second place: Jorie Barrett

Third place: Angel Litomisky

Western discipline rail 17-21

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Avianna Jackson

Third place: Malary Thorsby

Western discipline rail 14-16

First place: Amara Jackson

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Kendall Shettler

Western discipline rail 12-13

First place: Adele Jones

Second place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Third place: Jaxon Smith

Western discipline rail 8-11

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Izabell Konesny

Third place: Hannah Hart

Western bareback equitation 17-21

First place: Jessica Belen

Second place: Madison Chimko

Third place: Ashley Abrams

Western bareback equitation 14-16

First place: Cara Henderson

Second place: Kendall Shettler

Third place: Kennedy Peplinski

Western bareback equitation 12-13

First place: Adele Jones

Second place: Ian Klein

Third place: Jaxon Smith

Western bareback equitation 8-11

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Autumn Gentner

Third place: Hannah Hart

Champion western senior: Hannah Miller

Reserve western senior: Madison Chmiko

Champion western intermediate: Maya Edwards

Reserve western intermediate: Brynley Hay

Champion western junior: Jaxon Smith

Reserve western junior: Sierra Harvey

Overall Grand champion: Madison Chmiko

Overall reserve champion: Cara Henderson

High point Winners

Age 17-21

Grand champion: Madison Chmiko

Reserve: Mallory Thorsby

14-16

Grand champion: Maddie Daenzer and Cara Henderson (tie)

Reserve: Kennedy Peplinski

12-13

Grand champion: Adele Jones

Reserve: Jaxon Smith

8-11

Grand champion: Izabell Konseny

Sierra Harvey

High point Walk Trot Winners

17-21

Grand champion: Juliana Wolf

Reserve: Morgan Gentner

14-16

Grand champion: Megan Litomisky and Bethany Jablonski (tie)

Reserve: Neveah Wyper

12-13

Grand champion: Olivia Phillips

Reserve: Reagan Gentner

8-11

Grand champion: Grace Spiess

Reserve: Gabrielle Sumner

