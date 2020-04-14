SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Shiawassee County Fair officials are targeting June 1 as a “decision date” regarding the status of this year’s fair, according to a post on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
“We recognize the importance of making informed decisions and not rushing,” fair officials said in the post Monday. “Our fair board is comprised of parents, 4-H leaders and community members who are extremely understanding of our exhibitors’ position and are committed to providing every opportunity possible as long as it is safe to do so.”
With respect to the statewide suspension of 4-H events amid the coronavirus (COVID-19), fair officials said they are “exploring ways to navigate the situation in order to best serve our county’s youth.”
The fair office is currently closed in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order. Those with questions are encouraged to visit the Shiawassee County Fair Facebook page: Facebook.com/ShiawasseeCountyFair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.