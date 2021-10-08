SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The annual dinner meeting of the Shiawassee Agricultural Society, which directs the operation of the Shiawassee County Fair and the fairgrounds, is scheduled for Dec. 11.
Community members are invited to become a member of the Society. Annual dues are $6 per person or $10 for couples. Memberships must be paid by 5 p.m. Nov. 5 to be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.
The 2021 meeting is at the Durand VFW, 932 N. Saginaw St. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the business meeting with award presentations at 7 p.m. followed by the reverse raffle drawing.
Dinner reservations are $15 per person and must be made no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 24.
This year’s raffle has 100 tickets. Tickets are $100 each. One-third of the proceeds will be paid out in prize money, one third is designated to the Frank Corrin Legacy Scholarship Fund and one third will go to the Shiawassee County Fair.
For more information, to make reservations or to join the Society, call the Fair Office at (989) 743-3611.
